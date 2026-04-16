Tigers Give Reds Blueprint for Mega Contract Extension With Sal Stewart

The Cincinnati Reds have watched rookie Sal Stewart emerge into a superstar before their eyes this season. He's been one of the best players in the National League for the first few weeks of the season, and he's already been vocal about his willingness to sign a contract extension with the Reds.

If the Reds had followed the Pittsburgh Pirates' footsteps by signing Stewart before his big league debut, as the Pirates did with Konnor Griffin, it would have been a risk. But it would have locked Stewart into a deal for much cheaper than his value currently is.

But a different team recently signed their superstar prospect to a long-term extension, which could work as the blueprint for the Reds.

Reds Should Follow Tigers' Footsteps After Kevin McGonigle Deal

Apr 12, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle (7) hits a single in the third inning against the Miami Marlins at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Detroit Tigers recently agreed to a massive eight-year, $150 million deal with their top prospect, shortstop Kevin McGonigle. McGonigle is one of the better prospects in all of baseball and has been off to a hot start this season. He's slashing .311/.417/.492 with one home run, one triple, and six doubles. He's also walked more than he's struck out, which is a clear indicator of his ability to hit big league pitching.

It seems like the Tigers got a steal with this deal. McGonigle likely could have and should have gotten closer to $200 million.

The Reds could follow in the Tigers' footsteps and use this deal as the blueprint for a potential Stewart mega-contract in the coming weeks. It might not be the way the Reds typically operate, but they could make an exception for Stewart just like they made an exception to sign Eugenio Suárez in the offseason.

Is Sal Stewart Worth an 8-Year, $150 Million Deal?

Apr 14, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Sal Stewart (27) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants in the fourth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

But is Stewart worth this kind of deal?

It's hard to tell. McGonigle is a shortstop, which is a premier defensive position, while Stewart is playing first base, which is not a valuable spot on defense. As a result, his value is likely a little bit lower than McGonigle's.

McGonigle was viewed as the better prospect, though it wasn't by much. Stewart has been a bit more productive at the big league level, though it's far too early to tell between these two.

Stewart's plate discipline, bat-to-ball skills, leadership, and approach at the plate make him worth a contract extension. The McGonigle deal likely sets the ceiling on a potential Stewart extension. He could sign for somewhere between $135 million and $150 million over eight years if a deal is brought together in the coming weeks or months.

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