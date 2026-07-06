Two Cincinnati Reds' Eighth-Round Picks Earn Player of the Month Honors

Two Cincinnati Reds prospects were awarded monthly honors for their play in June: Carter Graham and Kyle McCoy.

Carter Graham's Big Month Earns Player of the Month and a Promotion to Double-A

Jun 17, 2023; Omaha, NE, USA; Stanford Cardinal first baseman Carter Graham (31) hits an RBI single against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the third inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Carter Graham won the Player of the Month Award for the Midwest League in High-A with the Dayton Dragons. In June, the Reds' eighth-round pick in 2023 slashed .356/.491/.839 with 12 home runs, 28 RBI, three stolen bases, and struck out 21 times to 18 walks. In May and June, Graham hit more home runs than he did in his entire career prior.

His underlying numbers have seen massive improvement this season. He's walking nearly twice as much as in prior years (15 percent) and striking out far less than in the previous season. He's striking out 18 percent this year; he struck out 22 percent in 2025, 26 percent in 2024, and 30 percent in 2023. The power potential has always been there; now he's swinging at and crushing the pitches that he wants. He was promoted to Double-A on June 30.

Graham was a two-time Pac-12 team champion (2022-2023), two-time First Team Pac-12 team (2022-2023), 2023 Pac-12 All-Defense Team, Pac-12 All-Tournament (2023), D1 Baseball National Player of the Week, and he had 26 multi-hit games as a junior with 16 multi-RBI games. Graham is a player to keep an eye on as he rises through the organization.

Kyle McCoy Adds to Impressive Start to Professional Career; Wins Pitcher of the Month

Apr 3, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; A view of the stadium reflection in the Nike sunglasses on a Reds hat in the dugout in the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds selected McCoy with their eighth-round pick in the 2025 draft. He did not play after signing, as the team usually does with pitchers. He began the year with the Single-A Daytona Tortugas and looked good, but earned a promotion fairly early to High-A on May 22. Since then, he's looked great. In June, he strung together a terrific stretch of pitching that saw him strike out 28 batters with nine walks, a .198 batting average against him, and a 1.88 ERA over five games. He went 2-0 for the month.

He's striking out 25 percent of the batters he faces and has a 52 percent groundball rate. He's good at stranding runners, leaving 77 percent of the runners he faces on base. He was the 17th-ranked left-handed pitcher in high school before attending Maryland. He made 12 starts his freshman year with the Terrapins, appearing on the All-Big Ten Freshman Team. He did miss the 2024 season due to injury, but in 2025 he was great. As a redshirt sophomore, he made the All-Big Ten Third Team, walked just 21 batters, and was their Opening Day starter. He struck out 110 batters and walked 45 in his collegiate career in 137 1/3 innings.

He likely stays in High-A for the season, but he's pitching well enough to earn a spot in Double-A at some point this season. The left-hander is another arm that I am high on and will be a name to watch as he progresses.