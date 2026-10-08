Two Reds Prospects Earn Prospect of the Year Honors, Including a Surprising Selection

Another season is in the book. The postseason is underway and for the minor leaguers, Arizona Fall League has begun.

MLB.com’s Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo selected the top hitter and pitcher from each farm system, with Carter Graham and Ysaias Escalona earning the honors for the Reds.

Graham was no surprise as he broke out in a big way and enjoyed the best season of his young career.

"Graham hadn’t gained any traction over his first two full seasons of pro ball, but he took off in year three, leading the Reds organization in home runs (29), RBIs (93), average (.300), OBP (.421), SLG (.565) and wRC+ (151)," Callis and Mayo wrote.

The 25-year-old is now playing in the Arizona Fall League, but in his first game, he got banged up trying to rob a home run. The injury is not believed to be serious.

A Surprise Selection

Cincinnati Reds Cactus League spring training hat for the 2026 season at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While most fans knew who Graham was by the end of the season, not many can say the same about Escalona.

"Signed for just $10,000 in April 2025, Escalona was dominant in the Dominican Summer League this year, finishing with a circuit-leading 0.99 ERA, .175 BAA (third in the league) and 0.88 WHIP (second in the DSL)."

Escalona was dominant in the Dominican Summer League, allowing just seven earned runs un 63 1/3 innings. He had a WHIP of 0.884 and struck out 59 in 14 games.

It wouldn't be surprising to see him get a call to the states next season.

Urgency for Matt McLain

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) celebrates a win with shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) after the ninth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. The Reds won the opening game of the series, 7-2. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Matt McLain will enter the offseason with a clear focus at the plate: being ready for the fastball.

“He feels the urgency,” Reds general manager Brad Meador told Charlie Goldsmith. “A lot of our guys do. He got into a point where he was trying to swing his way out of it. He and the hitting guys broke down what the offseason needs to look like. It starts with being on the fastball.”

McLain and the hitting staff have identified what needs to improve. Now, the Reds need that offseason work to translate into more consistent production.

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