Two Reds Prospects Have Huge Night, Including First Home Run From Former Top Pick

Ninth-ranked prospect Sheng-En Lin had a dominant outing in Low-A with the Daytona Tortugas on Saturday. 2020 first-round pick Austin Hendrick hit his first home run at the Triple-A level. Here's a recap of Saturday's action.

Dominant Pitching in the Reds System on Saturday

Sheng-En Lin and Bryce Archie combine for a seven-hit shutout for the Daytona Tortugas. Lin is the Reds' ninth-ranked prospect and is in his first full season in Low-A. Originally, he was working as a two-way player, but the Reds have moved him to the mound full-time this season. He pitched six innings with six hits, no walks, and six strikeouts. Archie was the Reds' 14th-round selection out of South Florida. He pitched three innings with one hit allowed, a walk, and four strikeouts to earn his first career save. Jacob Friend continues his hot start to the season. He went 1-3 with two walks, a home run, and two RBIs. Bernard Moon went 2-4, Drew Davies was 1-4, and Cade Hunter was 1-3 with a walk.

Impressive Debut From McCoy

Kyle McCoy was excellent in his first High-A start. He pitched five shutout innings with just two hits, a walk, and four strikeouts. In Low-A, he was 0-1 with a 3.80 ERA in seven games; three of those appearances were starts. Victor Diaz and Beau Blanchard followed McCoy with four scoreless innings in a 5-0 win over Fort Wayne. Diaz pitched a perfect inning with a strikeout, and Blanchard walked three with a hit and three strikeouts in a three-inning save. Alfredo Alcantara went 3-4 with a walk, and Carlos Sanchez went 1-4 with a run scored and a walk. Yerlin Confidan continues his recent hot streak; he goes 2-5 with a run scored and an RBI. His 13-game hitting streak ended on Friday night, and he is batting .351 in May. Kien Vu went 0-4 with an RBI. Alfredo Duno did not play on Saturday; he has seven home runs over his last nine games.

Chattanooga Leading During Weather Delay

The Lookouts are leading Rocket City 3-0 in the bottom of the fourth. The game was suspended due to rain. Carlos Jorge is 1-2 and is batting .330 with a .897 OPS on the year. Ruben Ibarra hit a 461-foot home run and is 1-2. Leo Balcazar is 1-1 with a walk. Shane Sasaki is 1-2, and Cam Collier is 0-2. Johnathan Harman allowed two hits in three innings with a walk and two strikeouts. Harmon missed the majority of 2025 recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Louisville Splits the Double Header

In game one of Louisville's doubleheader, Brandon Leibrandt threw six shutout innings in a 5-0 win over Columbus. Leibrandt allowed two hits, a walk, and had four strikeouts. The 33-year-old was signed to a minor league contract over the offseason and has a 4.29 ERA in 50 1/3 innings this season. Austin Hendrick hit his first home run in Triple-A; he went 2-4 with two RBIs. Noevi Marte stayed hot, going 2-4 with a home run. Michael Toglia went 1-3 and hit his 10th home run of the season. Edwin Arroyo went 1-4.

Louisville dropped game two 7-3. Lyon Richardson allowed six earned runs in 1 1/3 innings with two walks, four hits, and a strikeout. Two of his hits were home runs. Hagan Danner walked one in 1 2/3 innings with two hits and two strikeouts. Trevor Kuncl pitched a perfect inning with two strikeouts. Will Banfield hit his third home run of the season, a three-run home run for the only runs of the game. Edwin Arroyo went 1-4, Hector Rodriguez was 1-4, and Garrett Hampson was 1-3.