Inside The Reds

How to Watch: Cincinnati Reds Host Los Angeles Angels in Game 2 on Saturday Night

The Reds are hoping to win their second-straight game.

Caleb Sisk

Apr 8, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft (51) pitches
Apr 8, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft (51) pitches / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Reds play the Angels on Saturday night. They're hoping to win their second-straight game after beating Los Angeles 7-1 on Friday.

Here's how to watch and listen to the matchup:

  • Gameday: Saturday, April 20th, 2024
  • Watch: Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports West, MLB TV, FuboTV
  • Listen: WLW 700, KLAA 830
  • Reds Pitcher: Graham Ashcraft (4.15 ERA, 2-1)
  • Angels Pitcher: Patrick Sandoval (4.67 ERA, 1-2)
  • Reds Record: 10-9 (4th)
  • Angels Record: 9-11 (3rd)

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Reds for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Watch: Spencer Steer Hits Game Winning Grand Slam Against Phillies

Cincinnati Reds Beat Philadelphia Phillies in Extra Innings

Series Preview: Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies

Cincinnati Reds Rally Past Washington Nationals for 6-5 Win

Nick Lodolo Has Successful Rehab Start in Triple-A Louisville

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Rece Hinds Hits Towering Home Run in Triple-A Louisville

Cincinnati Reds Top Performers in Opening Day Win Over Washington Nationals

Brent Suter Shiners Bright in Cincinnati Reds’ Opening Day Win Over Nationals

Cincinnati Reds Beat Washington Nationals 8-2 on Opening Day

Cincinnati Reds Bringing Back Familiar Face on Minor League Deal

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield

Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season

Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Inside the Reds, all the time!

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @InsideTheReds

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Caleb Sisk

CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a contributor for Volunteer Country, Inside The Reds, and All Bearcats, bringing a consistent mix of both quality and quantity content and posting daily content for supporters across the world. He is a fan of both college and professional sports. He is originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, but now lives in a small city in Georgia named Tunnel Hill. He was born and raised to love sports and is living out a passion of his as he loves and enjoys writing about a plethora of different teams and sports. 