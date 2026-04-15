This New Rockies Pitcher is Helping TJ Rumfield with His Hitting

Colorado Rockies rookie TJ Rumfield is off to a terrific start. It validates the trade the Rockies made in January to acquire him from the New York Yankees.

Entering Colorado’s series with the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Rumfield was slashing .308/.362/.481 with two home runs and eight RBI. He has solidified a role offensively, whether it's at first base or as a designated hitter.

It's hard to believe there was a open competition at first base in spring training, but top prospect Charlie Condon pushed him for playing time. For now, Rumfield is the guy at first base.

He's turned to many Rockies teammates as he's adjusted to being a big league player. But during an appearance on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, he pointed to a pitcher as the player that has helped him out the most this season.

Which Rockies Pitcher Has Helped TJ Rumfield?

Rumfield said that one of the staff’s new pitchers, Michael Lorenzen, has been instrumental in helping the rookie adjust. In fact, Lorenzen has shared something with the former Yankees prospect that he doesn’t always share with teammates.

“He's got books on us as hitters that he's been willing to share with us,” Rumfield said. “He’s like, ‘This is how this team is going to try to get you out because this is how I’d try to get you out.’ It’s kind of opened my eyes. I’ve never had a teammate, or a pitcher help me like that before.”

When Colorado traded right-handed pitcher Angel Chivilli to the Yankees for Rumfield, they were acquiring a productive player in the minor leagues who was essentially blocked from a Major League job in New York. The former 12th round pick in 2021 had a career minor league slash of .271/.365/.431 with 52 home runs and 262 RBI.

So far, his play in the minor leagues has translated nicely to Colorado. The slugger has given the Rockies one less thing to be concerned about as they turn the page from last year's 119-loss season and move forward with new leadership like president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta. For Rumfield, it's a new beginning as well, one that he sees as a huge opportunity.

“It’s unbelievable,” Rumfield said of his MLB debut. “I can’t even describe it. It’s just a dream come true. It’s an opportunity to succeed in the big leagues and it’s a huge opportunity for me and my family. I’m just trying to put my best foot forward and be a good teammate every day and just be the same person every day that they see in the clubhouse.”