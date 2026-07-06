Rockies Match Unique Scoring Streak for First Time in Seven Years

The Colorado Rockies took a 2-0 lead in the first inning of Sunday’s game with the San Francisco Giants. That’s been a trend of late.

Colorado took a 1-0 lead on Hunter Goodman’s RBI groundout that scored Jake McCarthy. Later, the Rockies made it 2-0 when TJ Rumfield scored a throwing error by Giants pitcher Tyler Mahle as he tried to pick off a runner at first. That put the Giants in an early hole.

But it also allowed the Rockies to do something they hadn’t done in seven years. Per Rockies Communications on X (formerly Twitter), Colorado scored a first-inning run for the sixth straight game for the first time since May 29-June 4, 2019.

Rockies Match Seven-Year Mark

Colorado Rockies outfielder Mickey Moniak. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This streak started on Tuesday at home against the Miami Marlins. Colorado scored a run in the first inning of a 14-3 loss as Mickey Monaik hit a solo home run.

On Wednesday, the Rockies scored a run in the first inning and won, 6-3. For the second straight game it was a Moniak solo home run.

The following day, the Rockies beat the Marlins, 14-4. Colorado only scored one run in the first inning. For the third straight game, Moniak hit a solo home run.

San Francisco hit town on Friday, and the Giants fell to the Rockies, 15-3. Moniak’s teammates were apparently tired of him doing all the work, so they scored three runs in the first inning. Jake McCarthy hit a solo home run, Cole Carrigg drove in Moniak on a bases-loaded walk and Tyler Freeman drove in a run on a ground ball double play.

On Saturday the Giants won, 6-4, with San Francisco scoring four runs in the top of the first and Colorado answering with three in the bottom half. Carrigg’s three-run home run did the trick.

Back in 2019, the Rockies were coming off back-to-back playoff appearances under then-manager Bud Black. The seven-year streak of failing to make the playoffs — which will most likely become eight years after the end of this season — wasn’t even in sight.

On May 29 the Rockies were at home and has already won three straight games as they prepared to face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Rockies scored a run in the first inning in the 5-4 victory. A Mark Reynolds fielder’s choice groundout to third base scored the run.

The next day, the Rockies and the Diamondbacks were at it again at Coors Field. This time it was a slugfest and a game Colorado won, 11-10. Both teams scored three runs in the first inning. Daniel Murphy drove in two runs with a single and Tony Wolters drove in the other run with a sacrifice fly. The win put the Rockies over .500 at 28-27.

Colorado closed out May with a 13-6 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Coors Field. The Rockies scored four runs in the first inning, with Trevor Story’s two-run home runs and Murphy’s two RBI double.

The Rockies started June with a 4-2 win over Toronto that included a three-run first inning. Nolan Arenado singled home a run and Murphy doubled home two runs. On June 2, the Rockies kept the streak alive with a run in the first inning of a 5-1 win over Toronto. Murphy drove in the run with a single. By that point Colorado had done it five straight games, was on an eight-game winning streak and was 31-27.

The last game of the streak on June 4 came after a day off and saw the Rockies lose, 6-3, to the Cubs in Chicago. Colorado scored one run in the top of the first as Murphy singled home a run. The next day, the Rockies lost, 9-8, but didn’t score until the sixth inning. The finished the season 71-91.