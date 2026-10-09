The Rockies Player Most Likely to Be Traded This Offseason

The Colorado Rockies underwent a 15-game improvement in 2026, but even that considerable step forward was merely enough to lead them to a 58-104 record and still not enough to escape the dubious distinction of being the worst team in the NL West.

Throw in a price hike for season ticket holders, and there is growing pressure on president Paul DePodesta and GM Josh Byrnes to avoid a fifth consecutive 100-loss season.

In other words, this could be a winter of change for the Rockies. DePodesta and Byrnes have had roughly a year in charge to assess the organization; now comes the time to get to work.

The Rockies have just four guaranteed contracts worth under $50 million on the books for 2027, meaning that the roster could look very different when Spring Training opens.

But it won't be easy. The recent track record of losing has made Colorado a tough sell to potential free agents. They will surely still be active in free agency, but it's unrealistic to think that top available players like Tarik Skubal are likely to yearn for Coors Field. Therefore, improvement through internal development and via trade may be the most viable paths.

As you might expect from a 104-loss team, the Rockies don't have many veteran trade assets that would fetch a meaningful return. Hunter Goodman's name has been mentioned on the rumor mill, but you'd figure the club would have to be blown away to consider trading a 27-year-old All-Star catcher coming off of a 41-homer season.

The question, then, is who might Colorado be open to parting ways with to make the team better.

Mickey Moniak Makes Sense as a Trade Chip

Colorado Rockies designated hitter Mickey Moniak. Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mickey Moniak would certainly not reap the same trade package that Goodman could, but he makes an awful lot of sense as a trade asset to offer other teams.

Moniak is still fairly young (28) and is under contract for two more years at just over $8 million per, thanks to a two-year contract extension he signed with the Rockies back in August.

It would be quite the about-face for Colorado to go from extending the outfielder to trading him in just a few months, but a disappointing second half may have somewhat soured the front office on him.

After a solid 24-homer 2025 campaign in which Moniak was one of the Rockies' few highlights, he continued to be a productive offensive player during a first half in which he hit 15 home runs and slashed .278/.326/.574.

However, he simply wasn't the same player in the second half, managing just eight home runs and producing an underwhelming line of .195/.225/.379

Moniak is also a bit of a defensive liability, which could cut into his trade value and probably warrant some DH opportunities. Ultimately, though, he is a proven home run hitter with strong offensive upside still in his prime years who is under contract at an affordable cost for two more years.

So why would Colorado be looking to part ways with Moniak? Apart from a poor second half, it's also possible that the club could be looking to deal from a position of depth to address the many other areas of weakness on the roster.

The Rockies' outfield already faces a logjam, with Jake McCarthy, Troy Johnston, Cole Carigg, Tyler Freeman and Jordan Beck all vying for at-bats. In a pinch, versatile utility man Willi Castro can also take some reps in the outfield. That group represents at least part of the reason that Colorado felt comfortable parting ways with Brenton Doyle at the trade deadline.

On top of those aforementioned players, the Rockies will likely have to find some opportunities for 24-year-old Zac Veen, who showed promise during a brief cup of coffee with the club after getting called up in August.

It's worth noting that other than Castro, all of these players are either younger and/or have more years of team control than Moniak.

Colorado is not really in a position to be surrendering proven talent. But you need to give something to get something, and Moniak could be the type of surplus asset that helps make the club better by going elsewhere.