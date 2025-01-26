$2.4 Million Ex-Royals Outfielder Linked To Marlins As Free Agent Fit
The Kansas City Royals made a few key moves late in the regular season in 2024. One of their moves to acquire Tommy Pham, who had been placed on waivers by the St. Louis Cardinals.
The 36-year-old outfielder appeared in just 23 games for the Royals and did not perform well, hitting just .228 with two home runs, eight RBI and a .587 OPS.
He's a veteran bat that is also quite well traveled, and he is once again a free agent as the clock ticks to the start of spring training. Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report listed him as somebody the Miami Marlins could target and later use as a trade chip.
"Save for the Jesús Luzardo trade, this is the second offseason in a row in which the Marlins have done a whole lot of nothing," Rymer wrote.
"It's otherwise past time for the Marlins to make deals with players who could become trade chips. To throw just one name out there, that is basically Tommy Pham's whole thing at this stage of his career."
Between the Royals, Chicago White Sox and Cardinals, Pham hit .248 with nine home runs and 39 RBI. He also had a .305 on-base percentage and a .368 slugging percentage.
If he leaves the Royals, he can easily be replaced by an internal option or another free agent or trade acquisition. He could help out the Marlins though and be a solid trade candidate at the deadline when Miami is likely out of contention.
More MLB: Royals Could Lose $4.7 Million Former All-Star To Blue Jays