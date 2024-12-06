Mariners $10 Million Star Reliever Could Be Fit For Royals
The Kansas City Royals have been busy this offseason already. Shortly after losing the American League Division Series to the New York Yankees, they re-signed right-hander Michael Wacha to a three-year, $51 million contract.
In addition, they traded for Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer to boost their offense. However, the bullpen could use some work, as it was one of their weaknesses in 2024.
The Royals could certainly use both the free agent and trade markets to invest in their bullpen and make improvements for 2025.
Caleb Moody of Just Baseball suggested that the Royals could target right-hander Yimi Garcia.
"García was one of the few things that went right in the Toronto Blue Jays putrid bullpen in 2024 with his 2.70 ERA before he was dealt to the Mariners at the trade deadline," Moody wrote.
"He’s posted K/9 totals above 10 over for two consecutive seasons now while also ranking in the upper quarter of major league arms in hard-hit rate in each of the last three seasons.
And García has been a fixture in the backend of bullpens for much of his career, which would provide a valued veteran presence for current and less experienced Royals relief options."
Garcia went 3-0 with the Blue Jays and Mariners during the regular season, saving five games and posting a 3.46 ERA in 39 appearances. Spotrac projects he'll land a two-year, $10 million deal this offseason.
That is something the Royals should be able to do. The 34-year-old should be a valuable piece, assuming he can stay healthy.
