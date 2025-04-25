Reds-Royals Trade Idea Sends Potent 27-Year-Old Outfield Bat To Kansas City
Three-game sweeps will keep the Kansas City Royals' playoff chase alive, but what this team really needs is another outfielder.
Unless you've been living under a rock, you've probably heard that the Royals aren't getting much production from their outfield. Kansas City's outfielders have just two home runs all season, while every other team has at least five.
The Royals tried to find another bat for their outfield this winter, but the closest thing they could find was Jonathan India, a former Cincinnati Reds second baseman who has struggled with the transition to both left field and third base so far.
Could Kansas City go back to the well and acquire another young Reds bat who is somewhat lost in the offensive shuffle?
Athlon's Daniel Schmidt believes so. On Thursday, Schmidt named slumping Reds outfielder Spencer Steer, who finished sixth in 2023 Rookie of the Year voting, as a prospective trade target for Kansas City ahead of the Jul. 31 trade deadline.
"27-year-old Spencer Steer was traded to the Cincinnati Reds from the Minnesota Twins as a prospect and has taken a backseat on a talented young Reds team," Schmidt wrote. "Across 1,503 plate appearances in his career, he is slashing .241/.330/.416 with 46 home runs and a 0.49 BB/K ratio.
"Steer was tied to trade rumors this past offseason, but would still be an expensive option for the Royals. It would likely take some proven major league talent and some mid-tier prospects to pry him away from Cincinnati."
Steer is off to a brutal start to the new season, slashing .149/.230/.239 in 74 plate appearances. He might be losing trade value by the minute, but that could be all the more reason for the Royals to take a shot at buying low if Cincinnati has other outfielders they'd rather play over him.
We've seen Steer put up a 117 OPS+ over a full season with 23 home runs. Those kinds of numbers would be a monster addition to Kansas City, but it would obviously be a risk for the Royals to bank on a trade reinvigorating this struggling youngster.
