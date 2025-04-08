Royals Pitcher Comments On Glove Inspection Following Big Win
The Kansas City Royals picked up a key win on Monday night against the Minnesota Twins, beating them by a final score of 4-2 to improve to 5-5 on the year. Kyle Isbel led the way with three hits and helped Kansas City get back to the .500 mark.
However, there was an interesting moment that took place during the Royals' win over Minnesota. Right-hander Lucas Erceg entered the game to pitch the top of the eighth inning, but the umpiring crew began to inspect his glove.
Erceg proceeded to throw a scoreless inning. After the game, the young right-hander discussed his glove and why it was searched.
"I haven’t had any complaints with it. The umpire tonight brought it up, just doing his job. Totally understand," Erceg said. "They let me pitch. As far as I know, I’m good to go. If they say something about it, then I’ll have to use somebody else’s glove and order a new one."
Fortunately, Erceg was allowed to pitch and do so without any worries of being tossed from the game. But it's certainly interesting that his glove was inspected.
Still, it didn't stop him from doing what he needed to do as he held the Royals' American League Central division rivals at bay. Carlos Estevez then entered for the ninth inning and allowed a run but still recorded the save.
The Royals are starting to play a little bit better after a slow start. We'll see if they can keep it up.
More MLB: Royals Urged To Move On From 26-Year-Old Former Top Prospect After Awful Start