Royals' Signature Offseason Addition Making 2025 Debut At Unexpected Position
The Kansas City Royals entered the offseason needing a leadoff hitter, and they got one. They just weren't sure what position he'd be playing.
In a November blockbuster with the Cincinnati Reds, the Royals shipped starting pitcher Brady Singer off in exchange for Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer. Wiemer didn't make the Opening Day roster, but India was the real prize.
Throughout his four years in Cincinnati, India played second base. The only days he wasn't at second base, he was the designated hitter. His defense didn't grade out well, either, but the Reds were content to let him develop a routine at a singular position.
The Royals already had Michael Massey at second base, so it was obvious that India would have to either DH constantly or do some moving around. And the movement begins right from the jump on Opening Day.
On Thursday, India will play third base in the Royals' season opener against the Cleveland Guardians. It will be his first regular-season game ever at the position; he last played there in a minor league game in the 2019 Arizona Fall League.
India has been playing a lot of third base in spring training, to be fair. In fact, he's played there far more than second, and about the same amount as he's been in left field. Third was his primary position at the University of Florida before he was drafted in 2018.
With India at the hot corner, last season's starting third baseman, Maikel Garcia, finds himself on the bench. Meanwhile, because Vinnie Pasquantino has to DH with a sore hamstring, newcomer Cavan Biggio will get a surprise start at first base.
India's defense will be a fascinating subplot to follow all season. Can a subpar defensive second baseman become a serviceable glove either at third base or in left field? It would be a huge boost to the entire club if he can.
