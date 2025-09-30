Inside The Royals

Royals Upcoming Free Agent Boosted Value With Strong 2025 Season

This Royals outfielder is set to hit free agency.

Curt Bishop

Sep 28, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (13) jogs around the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Athletics during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (13) jogs around the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Athletics during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images / Dennis Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Royals managed to record their second consecutive winning season in 2025, going 82-80. However, that wasn't nearly enough to get them back to the postseason after earning an American League Wild Card spot in 2024. Their offense is what ultimately failed them in 2025, and the pitching staff could only do so much to keep the Royals in contention.

Heading into the offseason, the Royals have several players who will be free agents. They made a few key moves at the trade deadline to bolster their offense, some of which panned out quite nicely.

Their most impactful move was acquiring Mike Yastrzemski from the San Francisco Giants. He will be a free agent at the end of the postseason. Jacob Milham of Kings of Kauffman outlined Yastrzemski's free agency and what his value may be in the coming weeks

Royals Trade Deadline Addition May Have Boosted His Value

Royals
Sep 28, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (13) is congratulated by catcher Carter Jensen (22) after hitting a solo home run against the Athletics during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images / Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

"Outfielder Mike Yastrzemski was a San Francisco Giants mainstay before joining Kansas City at the trade deadline. He is a late-bloomer, set to hit free agency for the first time in his MLB career," Milham wrote.

"Ahead of his age-35 season, Yastrzemski had a career year in many aspects, ending the season with an exclamation point in 50 games with the Royals. He proved late this season that he can still play all three outfield spots well, something that will only drive up his free agency value more. The former Vanderbilt Commodore is a career above-average batter and still has something to offer teams in 2026."

Yastrzemski ultimately had a very successful season with the Giants and Royals, hitting .233/.333/.403 with 17 home runs, 46 RBI, a 2.7 WAR and a .735 OPS. He provides power from the left side and is able to play anywhere in the outfield.

The Royals need to find ways to boost their offense. Keeping the 35-year-old outfielder around would not be a bad idea, as the Royals likely won't spend big in free agency. He could be a solid fallback option if players such as Jac Caglianone don't take the next step in 2026.

His value has certainly increased after a strong stint with the Royals, so it may not be easy to keep him, but it certainly wouldn't be a bad idea to try and keep him around for another year if they can.

More MLB: Royals Pitching Addition Expected To Be Gone After 2025

Published
Curt Bishop
CURT BISHOP

Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news.

Home/News