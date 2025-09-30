Royals Upcoming Free Agent Boosted Value With Strong 2025 Season
The Kansas City Royals managed to record their second consecutive winning season in 2025, going 82-80. However, that wasn't nearly enough to get them back to the postseason after earning an American League Wild Card spot in 2024. Their offense is what ultimately failed them in 2025, and the pitching staff could only do so much to keep the Royals in contention.
Heading into the offseason, the Royals have several players who will be free agents. They made a few key moves at the trade deadline to bolster their offense, some of which panned out quite nicely.
Their most impactful move was acquiring Mike Yastrzemski from the San Francisco Giants. He will be a free agent at the end of the postseason. Jacob Milham of Kings of Kauffman outlined Yastrzemski's free agency and what his value may be in the coming weeks
Royals Trade Deadline Addition May Have Boosted His Value
"Outfielder Mike Yastrzemski was a San Francisco Giants mainstay before joining Kansas City at the trade deadline. He is a late-bloomer, set to hit free agency for the first time in his MLB career," Milham wrote.
"Ahead of his age-35 season, Yastrzemski had a career year in many aspects, ending the season with an exclamation point in 50 games with the Royals. He proved late this season that he can still play all three outfield spots well, something that will only drive up his free agency value more. The former Vanderbilt Commodore is a career above-average batter and still has something to offer teams in 2026."
Yastrzemski ultimately had a very successful season with the Giants and Royals, hitting .233/.333/.403 with 17 home runs, 46 RBI, a 2.7 WAR and a .735 OPS. He provides power from the left side and is able to play anywhere in the outfield.
The Royals need to find ways to boost their offense. Keeping the 35-year-old outfielder around would not be a bad idea, as the Royals likely won't spend big in free agency. He could be a solid fallback option if players such as Jac Caglianone don't take the next step in 2026.
His value has certainly increased after a strong stint with the Royals, so it may not be easy to keep him, but it certainly wouldn't be a bad idea to try and keep him around for another year if they can.
More MLB: Royals Pitching Addition Expected To Be Gone After 2025