Injury-Riddled Season for Royals 3B Maikel Garcia was Still Productive and Replicable Going Foward

A lot of things went wrong for the Royals in 2026, from core pieces underperforming to interesting decisions made regarding the health of players. One player who had a mix of both was Maikel Garcia, as injuries plagued his 2026 season. Despite it being a down year for Garcia, he was still productive and there is a lot of replicable numbers that could see Garcia return to his 2025 form.

Starting with the basics, Garcia slashed .268/.334/.381 for an OPS of .715 and a wRC+ of 99. It isn't anything special, but it also shows that he was about average compared to the league at the plate despite injuries. Let's dive a little deeper into the season Maikel Garcia had.

Pre Hand Injury, Garcia was Looking to Replicate 2025 Form

In 2025, Garcia slashed .286/.351/.449 for an OPS of .800 and a wRC+ of 120. To kick off 2026, he was well on his way to replicating that form, opening with a .274/.341/.442 for an OPS of .784 and a wRC+ of 117. That form continued until the middle of May, then an awkward swing in St. Louis hurt his hand and his season started to turn.

He and the Royals decided to play through the hand injury, and from May 18 until he hit the IL in late June, he slashed .258/.298/.326 for an OPS of .624. His power was sapped, and he wasn't drawing walks a lot compared to the start of the season (9.5% walk rate in the first month to 5.6% in the month playing through injury). The power saw a big dip as his ISO went from .168 at the start of the year to .071 in this stretch.

Then he hit the IL on June 23, and after a setback in his rehab, didn't return to the Royals until August 17. It was a series against the Athletics, and Garcia came back strong, going 6-for-15 with a double and a triple. For his first series back, it was a great return, but he hurt his hamstring rounding the bases and hit the IL with a grade-1 hamstring strain.

He returned to action on September 15 and closed the season on a solid note. He slashed .259/.429/.333 for an OPS of .762. The power was still not fully there, with an ISO of .074, but his walk rate spiked to 22.9% to close the season.

While his overall season could be described as a disappointing one, it was still a productive one when Garcia was able to play. What makes this season interesting, however, is how the 2025 form is still there for Garcia.

Batting Profile Stayed the Same for Garcia

Sep 23, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals third baseman Maikel Garcia (11) doubles in the go ahead run in the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout the sabermetric pantheon, Garcia almost quite literally replicated his 2025 form. From his plate discipline numbers to his batted-ball profile, there were minimal changes. The major changes in his profile come via the result stats, i.e., average exit velocity, hard hit rate, and the expected numbers.

Pretty much everything else stayed the same for Garcia. His low chase rate, whiff rate, K-rate, and squared-up rate from 2025 stayed nearly the same in 2026. He also didn't see a decline in swing speed either, despite the hand injury. A lot of the decline in numbers like average exit velo (89.7 mph in 2026 vs. 91.3 in 2025), hard-hit rate (45.1% in 2025 vs. 40.5% in 2026) and expected slugging (.422 in 2025 vs. .367 in 2026) lies solely with the hand injury rather than a drastic decline.

One of the more drastic changes from 2025 to 2026 for Garcia was his struggle in the shadow of the strike zone. In his swing/take profile, he had a run value of -10 in the shadow of the zone, whereas in 2025 he had a run value of 1 in the shadow. When he swung at a pitch in the shadow of the zone, it didn't end up being a great result for Garcia.

Maikel Garcia's Run Value on swings during the 2026 season. | Baseball Savant

There was also an overall slight decline in Garcia's ability to hit pitches of all kinds, but the only one to see a major decline was against offspeed offerings (hit .267 in 2025 vs. .225 in 2026). The slugging was down on all pitches, as expected, and he struggled a ton with sinkers, hitting .203 and having a run value of -8.

There isn't a ton of negatives with Garcia's profile when comparing 2025 to 2026 and the major changes can be explained by his hand injury.

Conclusion

2026 was a lost season for both Garcia and the Royals, but one felt a lot more preventable than the other. Garcia probably should have been placed on the IL earlier in the year to recover from his hand ailment. One of the positives going into 2027 for the Royals will hopefully be a fully healthy Maikel Garcia. If he is back to his usual form, then the Royals will have a solidified left side of the infield.

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