2 Potential Outfield Additions That Could Jumpstart Royals’ Offense 2026
The 2025 season didn’t go as Kansas City Royals fans hoped. The team’s offense came up short, and an 82-80 finish wasn’t enough to reach the postseason. The outfield, in particular, struggled to produce consistent power or run support.
The good news? There’s help to be found this winter. With Jac Caglianone expected to take a big step forward in his second season, the Royals have a young core in place — but they’ll still need to add a few proven bats to truly take the next step in 2026.
Kansas City won't go after big names, but Jim Bowden of The Athletic lists outfield help as the Royals' biggest need this winter. Here are two outfielders who could help boost the lineup next year.
Harrison Bader
Harrison Bader brings solid speed and defense to the table. But in 2025, he reminded everyone that he can also hit.
Splitting the year between the Minnesota Twins and Philadelphia Phillies, the 31-year-old posted an impressive .277/.347/.449 slash line with 17 homers, 54 RBI, and a .796 OPS — good for 3.9 WAR. Bader’s combination of hustle, veteran presence, and improved bat would fit perfectly in Kansas City’s lineup and clubhouse.
After staying healthy and earning everyday playing time again, Bader looks like a player ready to keep producing. Plus, his ability to handle all three outfield spots gives the Royals flexibility.
Lane Thomas
Thomas offers a mix of pop and versatility. The 30-year-old was limited to just 39 games in 2025 with the Cleveland Guardians due to injuries, but when healthy, he’s shown he can be a legitimate middle-of-the-order threat.
In 2023 with the Washington Nationals, Thomas hit .268 with 28 home runs and a .783 OPS. That kind of production could make him a great fit for Kansas City — especially if he can regain his health.
Because of his down year, Thomas will likely come at a bargain price, making him a smart “buy-low” target for a Royals team looking to maximize value. He’s still got power from the right side and could thrive in Kauffman Stadium’s lineup-friendly gaps.
The Royals don’t need to spend like big-market teams to get better. With a strong foundation already in place and Caglianone continuing to grow, adding dependable veterans like Harrison Bader or Lane Thomas could give the offense the boost it needs to compete for a postseason spot in 2026.
Fans have every reason to believe this team is on the rise — and the right offseason moves could make next summer one to remember at Kauffman Stadium.
