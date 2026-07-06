Recent Mock Trade Reunites Royals' Michael Wacha With the Cardinals

The Aug. 3 trade deadline is officially less than one month away, and it will be here before we know it. One team to keep an eye on is the Kansas City Royals.

With the second-worst record in MLB, the Royals are trending toward becoming sellers at the trade deadline. With a handful of quality trade chips, it will be interesting to see what kind of return Kansas City receives.

One of the biggest trade chips for Kansas City has been linked to several mock trades ahead of the deadline. One of the most recent proposals would send him back to the team that originally drafted him.

Michael Wacha most recently tied to the St. Louis Cardinals

Jun 27, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Michael Wacha (52) throws against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller recently compiled a list of 10 fresh MLB trade ideas with one month remaining until the trade deadline.

Kansas City's Michael Wacha was highlighted in a trade that would send him back to the team he spent the first seven seasons of his career with.

Miller mocked Wacha to the St. Louis Cardinals. In return, Kansas City would receive catcher Leo Bernal, left-handed pitcher Brandon Clarke and infielder Deniel Ortiz.

Wacha is in the midst of a strong season and was recently selected to his second career All-Star Game.

The 35-year-old has posted a 3.45 ERA this season. Wacha also leads the American League with 12 quality starts and 114 2/3 innings pitched.

Along with his performance on the mound, Wacha's contract is another reason he is such a valuable trade chip.

Wacha is making $18 million this season and $14 million in 2027. His contract also includes up to $4 million in performance bonuses in 2027, along with a club option for 2028.

A veteran pitching at a high level, Wacha will also be an All-Star this season and has an attractive contract.

All of those factors make Wacha a valuable trade chip and could help Kansas City bring back a strong return ahead of the trade deadline.

In this mock trade, St. Louis would send three of its top 25 prospects. Bernal is the Cardinals' No. 5 prospect, Clarke is No. 7 and Ortiz is No. 22.

The trade deadline will be here before we know it. For Kansas City, Wacha is a name to keep an eye on as the deadline approaches.