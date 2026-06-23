Royals Suffer Another Injury Blow as All-Star Infielder Hits Injured List

It has been an injury-plagued season for the Kansas City Royals. Injuries have impacted the roster from top to bottom, affecting both the pitching staff and the lineup throughout the year.

On Tuesday, Kansas City announced that yet another player is headed to the injured list.

All-Star third baseman Maikel Garcia has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hand muscle strain.

Kansas City is now without Maikel Garcia

Jun 9, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals third baseman Maikel Garcia (11) celebrates in the dugout after scoring against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Garcia has had trouble staying healthy over the past month. He previously dealt with a hamstring injury and is now sidelined with the left hand muscle strain.

The 26-year-old has been dealing with hand soreness and discomfort, with the issue lingering in recent weeks.

Kansas City placed him on the injured list in hopes of allowing the issue to fully heal.

Garcia is coming off a career season in 2025, as he excelled both at the plate and in the field. That performance led to a five-year contract extension during the offseason.

The extension helps solidify the left side of the Royals' infield for the foreseeable future, with both Garcia and Bobby Witt Jr. under contract long term.

So far this season, Garcia is slashing .261/.320/.373 with 30 RBIs across his first 268 at-bats.

Garcia's approach at the plate has been one of the bright spots of his season. According to Statcast, the Gold Glove third baseman owns a 15.3% strikeout rate, a 14.2% whiff rate and a 22.7% chase rate.

This is a notable loss for the Royals, as Garcia joins an already lengthy list of injured players.

Kansas City is now without their entire Opening Day infield. Witt remains sidelined with a knee injury, Vinnie Pasquantino is recovering from surgery to repair a fractured hamate bone and Jonathan India's season ended after he underwent labral repair surgery.

This has been an unfortunate stretch of injuries for the Royals, affecting not only the infield but the roster as a whole.