Royals' Trade Buzz Continues to Build Ahead of Upcoming Deadline

The Kansas City Royals are in the midst of a disappointing season. After entering 2026 with high expectations, Kansas City holds a 32-46 record through its first 78 games.

The Royals currently sit in last place in the American League Central. According to FanGraphs, Kansas City has a 4.6% chance of making the playoffs.

Despite their ugly record and slide in the standings, the Royals are just 6.5 games out of a Wild Card spot. That makes the upcoming trade deadline an intriguing one for Kansas City.

Kansas City emerges as a top 10 team to watch at the trade deadline

May 8, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic (50) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

With the Royals' current situation, they have become a popular topic ahead of the trade deadline. With several potential trade chips on the roster, Kansas City is a team many will be monitoring as the Aug. 3 deadline approaches.

Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer compiled a list of big- and small-market MLB sellers that could "own" the trade deadline.

Kansas City was featured on the list as it slid into the No. 10 spot.

The majority of the Royals' trade chips come from their pitching staff, more specifically their rotation. Kansas City currently ranks second in MLB with 36 quality starts this season.

Arguably their biggest trade chip, and a player who has frequently been mentioned in deadline discussions, is right-hander Michael Wacha.

The 34-year-old is in his 14th major league season and has gotten off to a strong start. Wacha is currently tied for fifth in MLB with 94 innings pitched this season.

In that sample size, Wacha holds a 3.64 ERA, with 10 of his 15 starts being recorded as quality starts.

Wacha is putting together a strong 2026 campaign, which has placed him firmly in trade discussions.

Rymer listed three of Kansas City's top trade chips, with Wacha joined by Kris Bubic and Seth Lugo.

Bubic and Lugo come as no surprise, as both have been mentioned among the top Royals who could be moved ahead of the deadline.

Both have dealt with injuries this season, with Bubic still sidelined. Still, each has put together a solid season so far.

Lugo has logged 85 1/3 innings this season while posting a 3.69 ERA. Much like Wacha, he is a veteran arm who continues to produce at a high level.

Bubic has a smaller sample size, as he has been sidelined since mid-May with left elbow soreness. In 50 1/3 innings this season, he has posted a 4.11 ERA.

The closer the trade deadline gets, the more these discussions will heat up. Kansas City will definitely be a team to watch as Aug. 3 approaches.