Royals Trade for Mariners Right-Hander to Bolster Pitching Depth

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Wednesday that the Kansas City Royals acquired right-handed pitcher Randy Dobnak from the Seattle Mariners.

In his announcement, Passan noted that Dobnak exercised an upward-mobility clause in his contract. He will be added to the Royals' 40-man roster and is expected to report to Triple-A Omaha.

Kansas City has been plagued by injuries throughout the season, especially on its pitching staff. As a result, the Royals are in need of additional depth in that area.

Randy Dobnak makes his way to Kansas City

Mar 4, 2025; North Port, Florida, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Randy Dobnak (68) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves during spring training at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Dobnak signed a minor league contract with Seattle in November 2025. Before joining the Mariners organization, he spent the first five seasons of his major league career with the Minnesota Twins.

The 31-year-old made 13 starts for Seattle's Triple-A affiliate, the Tacoma Rainiers, this season. Across 70 innings, he posted a 4.24 ERA and recorded 39 strikeouts.

Throughout his five major league seasons, Dobnak has recorded a 4.86 ERA across 140 2/3 innings.

Dobnak is primarily a starter, but he also has experience in long-relief and swingman roles. His most effective major league season came during his rookie campaign in 2019.

During that season, he logged 28 1/3 innings and posted a 1.59 ERA with 23 strikeouts and five walks.

Since then, injuries have limited Dobnak's availability. In 2021, he suffered a rare ligament rupture in his right middle finger, an injury that sidelined him for a significant period.

The injury lingered for Dobnak as it flared up prior to Spring Training in 2022. He opened the season on the 60-day injured list with a right middle finger sprain.

Dobnak features a four-pitch arsenal consisting of a sinker, slider, changeup and four-seam fastball.

With two of Kansas City's key starters, Cole Ragans and Kris Bubic, sidelined by injuries, the Royals could use additional rotation and overall pitching depth. Dobnak gives the organization another arm and helps bolster its depth moving forward.