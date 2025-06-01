Inside The Royals

MLB Writer Expresses Excitement Over Royals Top Prospect

The Royals have an exciting prospect on their hands.

Apr 1, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of the Kansas City Royals logo on seats with complimentary flags for fans before the Opening Day game against the Texas Rangers Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Royals have been very inconsistent this season. They overcame an 8-14 start to the year and surged into playoff position, only to taper off a little at the end of May.

They are still 31-28 and only a half-game back of the third American League Wild Card spot, but they are seven games out of first place in the AL Central.

The team's pitching has kept them afloat, while the offense has let them down in 2025. However, there could be a solution on the way.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report notes that the Royals could get a boost from top prospect Jac Caglianone.

"With the exception of Bobby Witt Jr. and Maikel Garcia, Kansas City's offense has been downright offensive. (The derogatory pronunciation.) Meanwhile, their top prospect and No. 6 overall pick in last year's draft, Caglianone is still learning the ropes as a corner outfielder after pitching and playing first base throughout college. At this point, though, he could drop darn near every ball hit his way in right field and still be an overall improvement with the 15 home runs and 1.000 OPS he has posted in the minors. Call him up before it's too late," Miller wrote.

Caglianone was the Royals first-round pick in last year's Major League Baseball Draft. He recently just got to Triple-A Omaha, so he might still be a little bit away from making his debut.

But if he keeps hitting at this pace, it won't be long before he makes it to the Majors.

