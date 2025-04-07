Bombshell Report Reveals Why Detroit Tigers Assistant General Manager Resigned
For the first time in a long time, there is positivity surrounding the Detroit Tigers.
Following a magical run into the playoffs after everyone -- including their own front office ahead of the trade deadline -- counted them out, this young group looks like they could be a staple atop Major League Baseball standings for the next decade.
Unfortunately, some news has come out that doesn't paint one of the Tigers executives in a positive light.
Per Brittany Ghiroli and Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic, Detroit's assistant general manager Sam Menzin resigned following an investigation into him for "improper workplace conduct."
According to the insiders, the team was planning to fire Menzin.
"Team officials did not specify Menzin's conduct, but The Athletic spoke to two former Tigers employees who said Menzin sent them unsolicited lewd photos ... Two women who worked for the Tigers told The Athletic that Menzin, 34, sent them photos of his genitals via Snapchat, an app where images are viewed and then auto-deleted. Both women said they received unsolicited lewd photos from Menzin on several occasions, dating back to at least 2017," they wrote.
A third woman, who works in baseball but not for the Tigers, also said she received unsolicited photos from the former assistant GM back in 2018-19.
Menzin had been with Detroit for 13 years, first starting as a baseball operations intern in 2012 before working his way up to being the team's director of baseball operations and pro scouting in 2015, and eventually the assistant general manager in 2021.
Upon the initial news that Menzin had resigned, there was no reason given as to why.
The reporting by Ghiroli and Stavenhagen has shined light on what took place to prompt this internal investigation that resulted in him stepping down from his position.
"Upon being made aware of the allegations as to Sam Menzin's conduct, the club promptly completed an investigation. Before the club could terminate Mr. Menzin, he resigned. This type of behavior is contrary to our standards and has absolutely no place within our organization. We have a positive and safe culture for our colleagues and will continue to emphasize respect, inclusion, and professionalism," the team said in a statement.