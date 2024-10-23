Detroit Tigers Can Form Best Duo in MLB By Signing Superstar Ace in Free Agency
The Detroit Tigers are on the brink of contention after a miracle last month and a half of the season saw the team go from nearly double digit games out of the playoffs to clinching a Wild Card spot and ending the Houston Astros streak of seven consecutive ALCS appearances.
While Detroit's run came to an end the following round against Cleveland, it was a special showing from a Tigers team that if they had a few more pieces, could have even lasted longer. One area that was an issue was starting pitching behind their ace and best starting pitcher on the planet in the sensational Tarik Skubal, who is all but guaranteed to be named the American League Cy Young winner.
Outside of Skubal's continued dominance in the playoffs, Detroit had to rely on bullpen games to try to advance further in the postseason, something that is rarely a recipe for a deep playoff run. But what if the Tigers could add another legitimate ace behind Skubal? What if the team could have not just one but two of the best pitchers on the planet at the top of the rotation? It just so happens that someone who fits the bill is available this offseason just as the team seems set to be willing to spend with Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes set to hit free agency. Tim Smart of Birds Watcher named Detroit as a realistic possibility of a team who could sign Burnes and spell a nightmare for Baltimore.
"One of the things Burnes has said about his free agency is that he's looking to play for a team that has a chance to win, and particularly has a fair amount of young star talent. Detroit fits that mold in a few ways," Smart wrote. They have a monster in Tarik Skubal atop the rotation already, and their offense has a few young studs in Riley Greene and Colt Keith...Burnes could help take the Tigers to the next level and be a thorn in the Orioles' side for years to come."
If the Tigers are truly serious about bringing Burnes in, they had better be prepared to pay up. His deal is estimated to potentially creep into the $200 million range, but he has shown over the years a level of consistency that makes him worth every penny. While it would maybe limit what the Tigers can do in free agency with the rest of the roster, making a Skubal-Burnes dream top of the rotation a reality would instantly vault Detroit into World Series contention.