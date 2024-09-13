Detroit Tigers Coach Working Magic With Young Pitching Staff
When a team drastically exceeds expectations like the Detroit Tigers have this season, the coaching staff is usually a major reason why.
That's because coaches have the power to help players overachieve, often by pushing them get the most out of their skills, putting them in the best positions to succeed and building up their confidence.
With the Tigers, that starts at the top with A.J. Hinch, who's been getting some AL Manager of the Year buzz lately.
After guiding the Houston Astros to a World Series title in 2017, he brings poise and a winning attitude to the dugout every day.
Hinch's assistant coaches have also made an impact, including pitching coach Chris Fetter, who's done a phenomenal job with the young staff.
Fetter, 38, was drafted by the San Diego Padres in 2009 but never reached the Big Leagues, topping out at Single-A. He became Detroit's pitching coach after the 2020 season, joining Hinch's new staff.
Since then, the Tigers' pitchers have steadily improved under his watch.
In his first year alone, the team's ERA improved over a full run from 5.63 (highest in the American League) to 4.32 (ninth in AL).
It improved again in 2022 (4.04) before sliding back to 4.24 in 2023. This year has been his best work yet, however, as Detroit owns the AL's second-best ERA at 3.66.
While AL Cy Young frontrunner Tarik Skubal (2.53 ERA) becoming a bona fide ace has helped with that, Skubal's not alone.
Jack Flaherty had his best ERA in five years (2.95) before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Keider Montero just threw his first career shutout and Jason Foley has quietly been one of the most effective (and unconventional) closers in baseball.
Throw in other success stories like Reese Olson (3.23 ERA), Tyler Holton (2.23 ERA), Will Vest (2.86 ERA), Ty Madden (2.57 ERA), Sean Guenther (0.93 ERA) and more, and Fetter is clearly doing something right.
His contributions are a huge reason why the Tigers are still in contention.
Now, if only he could teach them how to hit.