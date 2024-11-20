Detroit Tigers Designate Three Players For Assignment Ahead of Rule 5 Draft
The Detroit Tigers have made some roster moves ahead of next month's Rule 5 Draft.
According to MLB rules, each December clubs without a full 40-man roster are able to select certain non-40-man roster players from other clubs and pay the team they take the player from a $100,000 fee.
MLB Trade Rumors reports that the Tigers have designated three players for assignment including infielder Eddys Leonard and relief pitchers Ricky Vanasco and Brendan White, making the trio eligible to be drafted by other teams next month. In corresponding moves, their spots on the 40-man roster are awarded to right handed pitchers Chase Lee, Tyler Mattison, and Tyler Owens, all of whom are now kept out of the draft.
None of the three players designated for assignment are exactly shocking, with Leonard having yet to play in the major leagues, Vanasco making four career appearances, and White having thrown 40.2 innings as a rookie in 2023 but with an ERA over a 5.0.
Lee is probably the most exciting of the three bullpen arms Detroit decided to protect as a player who was acquired when the Tigers shipped Andrew Chafin out of town. In 32.2 innings across Round Rock and Toledo in Triple-A, Lee put up a 2.48 ERA including a eye-popping strikeout per nine innings of 12.7 during his 22 innings with Toledo after the trade.
Mattison also put up some staggering numbers across High-A ball and Double-A with close to a 38 percent strikeout rate and a 2.41 ERA this season. Owens, who the team acquired when they sent Carson Kelly to the Rangers at the deadline, had a 2.96 ERA in Double-A.
All three players who the Tigers chose to ensure that they keep did encouraging things in the last calendar year and the hope is that they can all eventually contribute heavily to a strong bullpen.
The Rule 5 Draft is scheduled for December 11 and will be held during the Winter Meetings in Dallas.