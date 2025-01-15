Detroit Tigers Pitchers, Catchers Receive Reporting Dates for Spring Training
Fresh off snapping a decade-long playoff drought, the Detroit Tigers are gearing up to try and take the next step as they prepare to head to Lakeland, Fla., for spring training next month.
MLB released the reporting dates for all 30 teams on Tuesday.
Detroit Tigers pitchers and catchers will report on Feb. 12.
Detroit put together one of the most remarkable second-half runs in baseball history to claim a playoff berth, followed by beating the Houston Astros in the AL Wild Card series before losing in the next round.
Manager A.J. Hinch and the coaching staff have a young, developing roster they hope can challenge to win the AL Central title this season.
The starting rotation will be anchored by reigning American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal. He’s expected to be joined by Detroit’s one significant signing this offseason in veteran Alex Cobb, who missed most of last season.
The Tigers will also give their top prospect, Jackson Jobe, every chance to win a spot in the rotation. Casey Mize returns, along with Reese Olson, Keider Montero and Matt Manning. Detroit can even dip into the bullpen and use Kenta Maeda.
The bullpen could include Jason Foley, Tyler Holton, Will Vest, Beau Brieske, Alex Faedo, Brenan Hanifee, Brant Hurter, Sean Guenther and Ty Madden.
Behind the plate the Tigers will be working with Jake Rogers and Dillon Dingler, the latter of which made his MLB debut last season.
The rest of the roster will report on Feb. 17. The Tigers made a couple of notable signings in the field, including inking second baseman Gleyber Torres to a one-year deal.
With that, the Tigers opted to move last year’s second baseman, Colt Keith to first base, displacing Spencer Torkelson.
Javier Baez and Trey Sweeney will fight over the starting shortstop job while Jace Jung is the projected starting third baseman.
In the outfield, Detroit has Riley Greene, who is turning into a rising star. Meanwhile, the Tigers also have Matt Vierling, Parker Meadows and Kerry Carpenter.
Detroit will open its spring training schedule with a home game against Philadelphia on Feb. 22 at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.
The Tigers will open the regular season in Los Angeles against the Dodgers on March 27, the start of a three-game series. Detroit will head to Seattle for a three-game series before returning to Comerica Park to open the home portion of the schedule on April 4 with the Chicago White Sox.