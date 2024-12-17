How Detroit Tigers Can Still Make Huge Splash Without Signing Alex Bregman
The Detroit Tigers are moving through the offseason in free agency to this point without any transactions for fans to be supremely excited about.
While there's still a ways to go and plenty of quality names out there, to this point Detroit has seemed content to add one high ceiling starting pitcher in Alex Cobb and continue to stay the course and rely on internal improvement from their talented young core. That's understandable given its the strategy which has put them in a spot where they made a nice playoff run for the first time in a decade, but it's likely not going to be enough to push them into the category of legitimate World Series contender.
The obvious big fish that's still out there for the taking and seems at this point like a potentially realistic possibility is Houston Astros star third baseman Alex Bregman. With Houston selling off their best player in Kyle Tucker and seemingly headed for a rebuild - spearheaded by a defeat against the Tigers in the Wild Card round - them resigning Bregman at this point would not make a whole lot of sense. But there are still ways to make a splash even if it doesn't include Bregman.
One of the obvious possibilities both due to fit and perceived need is a reunion with Jack Flaherty. After signing the righty to a one-year deal last offseason, Detroit sent him to the Dodgers at the trade deadline while seemingly out of contention. Flaherty is probably the best starting pitcher available not named Corbin Burnes and bringing him in would be a supremely popular move. It doesn't feel all that likely given comments from management about being content with what's already in the clubhouse on the pitching staff, but it makes too much sense not to at least consider.
Another way the Tigers could make a big-time move is on the offensive side of the ball which there are a couple of possibilities who would come significantly cheaper than Bregman. Anthony Santander still remains unsigned and is coming off a career season in which he launched 44 home runs for the Orioles. The longer he remains unsigned, the potentially more affordable he becomes if his market thins out.
One more possibility that should be at least somewhat realistic is a player that going into free agency was seen as an ideal fit for Detroit entering free agency is Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker. Coming off three consecutive Gold Glove seasons along with extremely solid offensive numbers that saw him post an OPS over .800 in each of the last three years, Walker not only fills an obvious need at first base but also brings the same veteran presence as Bregman without the massive price tag and long-term deal.
Seeing the Tigers get aggressive and land any of the three would be a huge sign that not only does the team believe they can compete, but ownership and decision makers do as well.
Keep an eye on the developing markets for all three as Detroit stays close to the phones to see if a potential deal could come together.