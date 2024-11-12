Perfect Detroit Tigers Target Projected to Land Huge Contract in MLB Free Agency
The Detroit Tigers head into the offseason knowing that they are close.
Close not just to making the playoffs, close not just to competing for a division title, close not just to a deep run in the playoffs, but close to legitimate championship contention.
Ultimately, the Tigers fell short of that goal in the postseason, but after becoming the hottest team in the league down the stretch, they qualified for October and even dispatched the Houston Astros en route to a narrow ALDS defeat to Cleveland.
Now the focus for Detroit turns this winter to how they can improve even further in order to put themselves in a position where they become more than just a fun story down the stretch and instead are looked at going into the year as a team that can win it all.
With a critical impending free agency period, there's a lot of directions the team can go as they search for the final ingredients to put themselves over the top and finally break through in the American League for the first time since 2012.
Many have linked the Tigers to some of the top available free agents in what should be an offseason where team brass does not hesitate to spend. But for all the rumors, predictions, and hopes, one name that seems to continue to be brought up time and time again is Astros third baseman Alex Bregman.
With both corner infield spots not looking strong, Bregman is a perfect fit both in terms of need and in terms of what he can bring to the roster. Now coming off the first Gold Glove of his career in 2024, Bregman is one of the best in the game at the position on both sides of the ball. Jon Heyman of the New York Post predicted Bregman to land a massive seven-year, $170 million contract
"He’d consider leaving Houston (unlike his longtime teammate Jose Altuve), but decent chance the Astros do everything they can to keep him," Heyman wrote.
With both Kyle Tucker and Framber Valdez due to hit free agency next season along with the fact that the Astros have let their stars walk before, seeing Bregman sign a mega deal of the nature that Heyman predicts with Houston would be shocking. If the number truly does get that rich, it feels more likely it would come from somewhere else other than the Astros.
Whether or not that somewhere else could be Detroit will be something that Tigers fans closely monitor all winter.