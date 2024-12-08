Projected Detroit Tigers Rotation Includes World Series Winner Walker Buehler
The Detroit Tigers ended the season with uncertainty in their rotation behind Tarik Skubal, addressing that will surely be one of their biggest goals in the offseason.
Given the current outlook of free agency, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter took a shot at predicting what the Tigers starting rotation will look like next season.
Potential Depth Starters: RHP Keider Montero, RHP Kenta Maeda, RHP Matt Manning, RHP Ty Madden
Montero become a starter in July, but became one of their 'pitching chaos' options. He had flashes of brilliance, including a complete game shutout, but struggled with consistency.
Maeada was a failed free agency signing that got rocked last season. He posted a career-worst 6.09 ERA over 112.1 innings.
Manning split time between the Majors and Triple-A yet again. He likely will be a guy that only gets starts due to injuries or rest.
Madden made his debut towards the end of last year and showed some real potential. He was another 'chaos' guy that could work his way into the actual rotation if someone disappoints.
5. RHP Jackson Jobe
Jobe was given his first chance in the big leagues out of the bullpen to close out the season, but will likely be a starter for next year. That is where his future is in MLB.
He is one of the top prospects in baseball and it shows when he pitches. Though he did have a couple of bumps in the road to start is big league career, excitement should be high around him for 2025.
4. RHP Casey Mize
Detroit is still waiting on their former first overall selection to figure it out at the MLB level. He has been ok for a backend starter, but has been too easy for big leagues batters to gets his off of.
Mize doesn't walk many batters but is also one of the worst in the Majors at striking them out. He can get ground balls at a high rate, at least.
3. RHP Reese Olson
Olson is in a similar spot to Mize. High ground ball rate, low walk and strikeout rates. He has shown more promise, though, because he can get more swings and misses.
The 25-year-old had a 3.53 ERA last season, improving upon a solid rookie year back in 2023.
2. RHP Walker Buehler
Buehler would be the big free agent signing, filling in for the Jack Flaherty trade at the last deadline.
The World Series champion had a rocky 2024 campaign, but had a great last month and postseason.
There is hope that he can return to his 2018-2021 form that saw him make two All-Star teams and look like one of the most promising pitchers in baseball.
1. LHP Tarik Skubal
Skubal is the easy decision for the top of the rotation. He is coming off of a Triple-Crown and Cy Young winning campaign.
The only question surrounding him is if the front office is going to open the checkbook to keep him on the Tigers past the 2026 season.