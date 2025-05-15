Tigers' Javier Baez Makes Insane MLB History With Walk-Off Home Run
There were people optimistic about what the Detroit Tigers could do during the 2025 MLB regular season, but even the most positive of supporters couldn’t have seen this coming.
Entering play on May 14, the Tigers were tied for the best record in baseball with the New York Mets at 28-15. They were leading the American League Central by 2.5 games over the Cleveland Guardians and look like a juggernaut.
All of the weaknesses the team was exhibiting during their unprecedented run in 2024 have been addressed.
They needed to find help in the starting rotation behind 2024 American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal. Jack Flaherty was signed for the second consecutive offseason, along with Alex Cobb to help.
Cobb hasn’t thrown a pitch and Flaherty has struggled, but Reese Olson and Casey Mize have answered the call. How the team handles Mize’s absence will be worth watching, as someone needs to step up.
Their offense is producing at an incredible clip, averaging 5.53 runs per game, which is third in the MLB behind the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs, who average 5.88 and 5.65, respectively.
Former No. 1 overall pick Spencer Torkelson, who looked to be the odd man out of the starting lineup entering spring training, has been a consistent source of production.
He leads the team in home runs (11), doubles (11) and RBI (34). Torkelson is second in OPS+ with a 144, behind the biggest surprise for the Tigers thus far this season, veteran Javier Baez.
The Resurgent Javier Baez
His production has come out of nowhere with an OPS+ of 145 and a team-high 2.0 WAR.
Most of the offseason discourse surrounding Baez, who signed a six-year, $140 million contract ahead of the 2022 season, was about his deal being an albatross and counting down the days until he was off the roster.
There was no role for him entering the year, as he wasn’t part of the team’s plans at all. But injuries forced him into the lineup as he turned into a utility player, filling in at third base, shortstop and center field.
Now the starting center fielder, he has filled a huge void in the team’s lineup, thriving both offensively and defensively.
On Tuesday night, he added to the lore with a historic performance against the Boston Red Sox in a thrilling 10-9 victory in 11 innings.
Baez launched two three-run home runs in the game. According to OptaSTATS on X, he is the first player in MLB history to hit a walkoff home run for his second lead-flipping 3+ run homer of a game.
Both times he went yard, he gave Detroit a lead in the game, the second of which ended the contest in victory.
No one could have predicted this turnaround after three abysmal seasons with the Tigers. But, it is better late than never, as Baez has been key to the team climbing to the top of the standings.