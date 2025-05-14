Watch: Javier Baez Launches Extra Innings Moonshot for Tigers Walk-Off Win
The Detroit Tigers miraculous season continued on Tuesday night.
In the bottom of the 11th inning while trailing 9-7, center fielder Javier Baez launched a walk-off moonshot three-run home run to left field to give the Tigers the victory and their second straight win over the Boston Red Sox.
Detroit trailed in the bottom of the 10th as well before Trey Sweeney sent a line drive into right field to bring Zach McKinstry home and tie the game.
In the top of the 11th, Beau Brieske surrendered a home run of his own to Red Sox rookie Kristian Campbell which gave Boston the two-run lead.
With one last chance, Jace Jung got a hit to give the Tigers two baserunners before Baez stepped up to the plate and slammed the first pitch out for the win:
It was the second home run of the night for Baez, who collected six RBI with the two long balls.
His resurgence has been one of the best stories of the season for Detroit, which is now 28-15 on the season.
On the year, Baez is now slashing .319/.357/.513 with five home runs and 27 RBI. Out of absolute nowhere after bottoming out last season, the slugger who has made the switch to center field is now one of the most valuable players on one of the best teams in baseball.
The story of Baez continued on Tuesday night and he does not seem to be showing any signs of slowing down.
As the Tigers continue to mow their way through the schedule, Baez wrote another chapter in what has been an absolutely epic tale in 2025.