A Pivotal 2027 Season Awaits This Young Tigers Infielder

The Detroit Tigers have several young hitters vying to secure their spots in the everyday starting lineup. Hao-Yu Lee is emerging as one of the team's top slap hitters, while Kevin McGonigle showcases all-around excellence. As a result, breaking into the infield is becoming increasingly challenging.

One infielder who has had opportunities since 2024 is Colt Keith. After signing a six-year extension before making his MLB debut, Keith took a step back in his third year in the league. In 2026, Keith hit fewer home runs (10), drove in fewer runs (36), fewer hits in more games (99 hits in 140 games), and took a step back in OPS (.728)

For a young player who has earned the trust of the organization before making his debut, Keith hasn't performed as they've hoped. At the plate, Keith has proven to be a .250 to .265 hitter, but the power he showed in the minor leagues has yet to emerge in Detroit.

While some might argue that Comerica Park's dimensions aren't favorable, being a left-handed hitter generally improves power numbers due to the depth of the right field wall. After it took Keith several months to hit his first home run of the year, it became apparent that this would be a challenging season for the former fifth-round pick.

Why Keith Has to Breakout

Detroit Tigers third baseman Colt Keith (33) looks on during the first inning. Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For starters, the front office still believes that Keith is a part of the future for the franchise. President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris mentioned that he loves Keith's versatility in the infield, even though some fans may think his constant moving between positions is impacting his overall play.

"I think Colt can certainly play third and he can play first. He can also play second. And so, you know, this is totally hypothetical; if there's a situation where we can add an impact third baseman and he can go play first base or play first and second, like, we can do that," Harris said in the end-of-season press conference.

For Keith, he's getting to a point where if he doesn't step up, he'll become a bench player, especially if Harris' hypothetical of adding a third baseman forces Keith to either second or first base, further proving he doesn't have a main role on the roster.

The offseason plans for Detroit are still up in the air, but Harris wants to build around the players already in the organization. For Keith, 2027 will be a make-or-break season - one that could impact his job for the next few years.

However, for Keith to break out, he has to prove in the spring that he should be at the front of the line for opportunities in the infield. Ways he can do that are by fine-tuning his defensive skills and rediscovering the power he had when he was in the minor leagues.

Keith will make $4 million in 2027, which jumps to $5 million in 2028 and 2029.