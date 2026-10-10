The Tigers Player They Should Be Building Around in 2027

Heading into this season, the Detroit Tigers didn't expect to be on the couch once October began. Their playoff hopes were quickly erased, and the Tigers were eliminated with several weeks remaining.

Detroit is stuck between being a playoff contender and a rebuilding team. They could be a couple of players away from being a top-six team in the American League, but they also have enough young talent to rebuild.

Regardless of what the Tigers do this offseason, they have to build their squad around this player.

Kevin McGonigle is the Future

Detroit Tigers third baseman Kevin McGonigle. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kevin McGonigle had one of the most impressive rookie seasons in recent memory. He slashed .278/.376/.430 with 168 hits, 18 home runs, 72 RBIs, and stole a team-leading 12 bases.

The Tigers' rookie made the Opening Day roster and immediately provided a spark. He played like a 10-year veteran every single day and was a reliable bat in the lineup. Whether he played shortstop or third base, he was just as impressive on defense.

"This year is a dream come true," McGonigle said after the season, per Jason Beck of MLB.com. "I worked so hard to get myself in a position to play at the highest level of baseball. I did it for the first year, and it was an unbelievable year. I know it didn't go as planned, but these guys in the clubhouse were a big help to me this whole year..."

Whatever president of baseball operations Scott Harris does this offseason, he must keep McGonigle in mind. He'll be the starting shortstop of the future, and Harris can build the infield around him.

If Detroit is committed to building a contender, it'll desperately need to acquire bullpen help. The starting rotation has enough serviceable pitchers and the lineup can be explosive, but the Tigers' relievers cost their team multiple games.

If Harris wants to rebuild the roster, they can build around McGonigle, Riley Greene, Max Clark, and Troy Melton. They have plenty of young talent to accelerate a slight rebuild and get Detroit back into playoff contention.

McGonigle has one of the brightest futures of any player in the league. The Tigers are fortunate to have a talented player who can lead this team for several years. Detroit has to establish its identity around McGonigle this offseason.

He can get on base, play sound defense, and is readily available. If year one looked that good, McGonigle will have a special career.