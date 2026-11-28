The Detroit Tigers' offseason game plan was to improve the pitching, specifically the bullpen, and enhance defense up the middle of the diamond. Several new players have been signed by the Tigers, but one who may be the most intriguing is former New York Yankee Luis Gil.

Gil, the American League's Rookie of the Year Award winner in 2024, has only had one healthy season since debuting in 2021. In 2024, he started 29 games for the Yankees and pitched to a 3.50 ERA with 171 strikeouts. However, he also led the league in walks issued with 77.

Last season, Gil played in nine games and had more walks than strikeouts, but there are underlying positives that interested Detroit. Signing Gil to a one-year, $2.3 million deal for 2027 allows the Tigers to have a low-risk, high-reward kind of player, and they intend to pay him well if he performs well.

Gil's Contract Breakdown

New York Yankees pitcher Luis Gil (81) pitches at Yankee Stadium. Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The following breakdown of Gil's contract was originally reported by USA Today's Bob Nightengale on X (formerly Twitter) and has been confirmed on Spotrac.com under Gil's contract breakdown for the 2027 season.

Games Started

$150,000 each for 15, 18

$200,000 each for 20, 22

$250,000 for 24

$300,000 for 26

$350,000 for 28

$400,000 for 30

Appearances

$50,000 for 35, 40

$75,000 for 45, 50

$100,000 for 55

$150,000 for 60

In his Major League career, Gil has played 56 games, 51 of which he was a starter. The Tigers rotation is a tad crowded, especially with the reported signing of Kevin Gausman to a one-year, $25 million deal, but Gil could still have a path to getting starts next season.

On paper, Gil is likely the long-relief option who can take over for a starter if their start isn't going as planned. Or, he could be the rotation's sixth man, allowing manager A.J. Hinch some flexibility in his rotation. Keider Montero and Drew Anderson are also options to fill in as starters if needed.

Reese Olson is another player who could slide into the rotation this season, coming off shoulder surgery last season. Regardless, Gil has several incentives in his contract that should motivate him to stay healthy and be more consistent to earn every penny of the deal.

While the Tigers signed Gil through free agency, he's under team control with two years of arbitration left before he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2030, so Detroit could easily benefit from this signing.

To make room for Gil in the bullpen and on the 40-man roster, Detroit designated right-handed pitcher Beau Brieske for assignment on Friday, Nov. 27.