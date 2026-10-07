Complete List of Tigers Hitters & Pitchers Set to Report to Arizona Fall League

The offseason within the Detroit Tigers organization will look different at every level. While the Major Leaguers are getting time away, rehabbing and healing after a 162-game battle, a handful of young players are still tasked with honing their craft this winter.

Some of the best young players in the organization will head to the Arizona Fall League to get their work in. Entering its 34th season, the Fall League has given several young batters and pitchers the extra oomph, and for these young future (one current) Tigers, they need to take it as seriously as possible.

One of the most recent success stories from the Fall League was Kevin McGonigle, helping him stand out before spring training and eventually made the 2026 opening day roster. McGonigle is in the running for the American League Rookie of the Year Award, so it's safe to say this league can propel the future into the present.

Tigers Hitters in the Fall League

Erie SeaWolves outfielder Zyhir Hope competes during an Eastern League baseball game. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

OF Zyhir Hope (No. 1 organizational prospect)

Acquired from the trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers that sent back-to-back AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal out west, outfielder Zhyir Hope will head to the Fall League representing Detroit.

Hope's 30 games with the Double-A Erie SeaWolves saw the young outfielder adapting to a new team and still finding a way to hit six home runs, drive in 24 RBIs and hold a .269 batting average and a .822 OPS.

“For me, it's opportunity, man,” Hope said when asked about heading to the Fall League. “The man up above has plans for all of us. I'm out here just playing travel ball, having a good time playing travel ball.”

SS Bryce Rainer (No. 2 organizational prospect)

According to MLB.com's Sam Dykstra, the Tigers' 2024 first-round draft pick, Bryce Rainer, is heading to the Fall League. Similar to McGonigle, Rainer could be a player to watch during the league this offseason, as he could turn some heads heading into the new season.

Rainer spent the majority of his season in High-A with the West Michigan WhiteCaps. In 91 games, Rainer hit 18 home runs, drove in 67 RBIs, and held a .271 batting average. The biggest thing the Tigers need Rainer to improve is his swing-and-miss, having struck out 151 times in 362 at-bats.

Defensively, Rainer will use the league as a chance to develop softer hands, having caused three errors in 75 games at shortstop in 2026.

INF John Peck (No. 19 organizational prospect)

Detroit Tigers shortstop John Peck (18) throws the ball to first base. Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

John Peck made his MLB debut in 2026 down the stretch, helping Detroit up the middle. While his numbers didn't reflect how he performed in the minor leagues, Peck gets an opportunity to prove why he should be considered for a 2026 opening-day roster role.

Tigers Pitchers Heading to the Fall League

A ball bag with the Detroit Tigers logo sits on the field before the game. Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RHP Logan Berrier

The 25-year-old right-hander looks to get some extra work after appearing in 39 games with the WhiteCaps, pitching to a 4.45 ERA, a 1.52 WHIP, collecting 51 strikeouts in 54.1 innings.

RHP Jalen Evans

The 28-year-old from Warren, MI, has a lot to prove this fall after posting a 6.10 ERA in 36 games with the WhiteCaps in 2026.

RHP Preston Howey

The Tigers' 14th-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft took a step back in 2026 after posting solid numbers in 2025 with West Michigan, ending his 2026 campaign with a 7.26 ERA in 20 games spanning 39.2 innings. Just 24, the Tigers need him to start performing well enough to make the jump to Double-A.

RHP Maddox Long

"The 6-foot-5 right-hander opened the season with the Washington WildThings in the Frontier League before the Tigers picked him up in June. He sported a 3.74 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP with 44 strikeouts in 33⅔ innings between the Florida Complex League, Single-A Lakeland and High-A West Michigan, and headed to his fifth team of '26 in Scottsdale," Dykstra wrote.

LHP Win Scott

Ending 2026 with a 1.86 ERA in 23 games this season with the WhiteCaps, the left-hander could prove his worth to make the jump to the Double-A roster in 2027. Scott struck out 54 hitters in 48.1 innings and held a 0.91 WHIP, marking an incredible first season with Detroit's organization.