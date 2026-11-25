Now that the Detroit Tigers are strengthening their bullpen, as was the plan from the beginning of this winter, they could still make a move to strengthen the offense after acquiring Ha-Seong Kim, who reached an agreement this Tuesday on a one-year, $5 million deal.

The South Korean infielder is coming off a difficult season with the Atlanta Braves, in which he hit .116/.219/.140 in 51 games, but continued to show his defensive value, with +4 DRS, despite recording -2 OAA and -3 Fielding Run Value.

Atlanta Braves shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (7). Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kim’s versatility and ability to play all three infield positions (he has accumulated 3,278 innings at shortstop, 1,047.2 at second base, and 590 at third) offer greater defensive strength to a Tigers team that finished 24th in Fielding Run Value during last season.

What Will the Tigers Look for in the Market to Improve Their Offense?

Chicago White Sox designated hitter Randal Grichuk (34). Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the youth and some players the Tigers have in development, it seems predictable that they will not bring in big names from free agency.

By not renewing Gleyber Torres’ contract and with the arrival of prospects such as Zyhir Hope, one of the main pieces they received in the Tarik Skubal trade, Detroit will have other alternatives to strengthen its roster during 2027, especially if some of those young players manage to make their way to the Major Leagues in the summer or during the second half of the season.

That is why the Tigers have the opportunity to find offensive depth if they add a veteran hitter who is not very expensive and can provide an impact both on offense and in the clubhouse.

Chicago White Sox designated hitter Randal Grichuk (34). Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Among my favorites is Randal Grichuk, who regained his offensive value during the 2026 season with the Chicago White Sox after being designated for assignment by the New York Yankees on April 29. Grichuk, a veteran who will turn 36 in August 2027, produced a .287/.314/.566 slash line, with 15 home runs, 46 RBIs, a 139 wRC+, and 1.7 fWAR in 117 games and 280 plate appearances.

After a first half in which Grichuk showed signs that his bat could still produce, his performance was even more consistent after the All-Star break, with a .328/.353/.617 slash line and a 163 wRC+, higher than in the first stretch, which was 117. Despite having a significant presence as a designated hitter, with 89 plate appearances, he also produced when he played as a left fielder, recording a 156 wRC+ and a .577 slugging percentage.

Chicago White Sox designated hitter Randal Grichuk (34). Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Grichuk has become a designated hitter quite frequently, especially because of his production against left-handed pitchers — against whom he hit .327/.371/.655 in 2026 — he can still contribute as an outfielder, a position in which he has recorded positive defensive metrics in some of his last few seasons. In the 248 innings Grichuk played as a left fielder, he recorded +2 DRS, while his numbers as an outfielder overall were neutral (0 OAA and 0 FRV in 300 innings).