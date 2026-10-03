Detroit Tigers Player Most Likely to Be Traded This Offseason

Parker Meadows stands out as the Detroit Tigers’ most logical offseason trade candidate because Max Clark’s arrival narrowed his path to an everyday role.

The Tigers still have reasons to value the 26-year-old. His defense can help a Major League outfield, and his projected salary makes him inexpensive insurance. Detroit also has to decide whether keeping two left-handed center fielders is the best use of its roster when other areas need help.

This is an editorial projection. A deal depends on Meadows’ health and whether another organization offers enough to justify surrendering that depth.

Spencer Torkelson presents a different calculation. President of baseball operations Scott Harris identified him as part of Detroit’s playoff plans in MLB’s account of the year-end press conference. Meadows faces a clearer positional obstacle.

Clark’s Arrival Changes Meadows’ Role

Detroit Tigers outfielder Max Clark. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Clark in center field and Ben Malgeri among the other available outfield options, Meadows faces competition for a place on the 2027 roster. Bless You Boys’ latest roster assessment identified that crowding while examining Detroit’s arbitration decisions.

The team should prioritize consistent opportunities for Clark. Carrying Meadows remains possible, but his role would likely involve reserve work and defensive substitutions unless injuries create a larger opening.

That is a useful job. It is also a smaller opportunity than another organization might offer a healthy Meadows as a candidate to start in center.

His contract helps make such a conversation realistic. MLB Trade Rumors’ arbitration projections, estimated a $1 million salary for 2027. That figure remains a projection, with his actual salary still to be determined.

Baseball-Reference’s contract information lists his earliest free agency in 2031. A buyer could therefore acquire control through 2030, with future salaries determined through arbitration.

Detroit would gain little immediate payroll relief. The reason to explore a trade is to turn a potentially crowded position into help elsewhere while preserving playing time for its emerging core.

Defense Creates Value, but Health Limits the Return

Detroit Tigers outfielder Parker Meadows. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Meadows’ appeal begins with his range. Baseball Savant credited him with seven Outs Above Average in 2024 and four in 2025. Those results give a club seeking better center-field defense a tangible reason to evaluate him.

His offensive record requires more caution. Meadows hit .244/.310/.433 in 2024, followed by .215/.291/.330 in 2025. His 2026 line was .250/.308/.333 across only 39 plate appearances, leaving little recent evidence about his ability to handle regular at-bats.

An April outfield collision caused a left radius fracture that required surgery, according to MLB’s injury report. His recovery must be central to any negotiation.

A prospective buyer would need confidence that he can resume playing effectively. Detroit cannot reasonably expect another club to overlook that uncertainty because Meadows previously defended center well.

The Tigers should keep return expectations modest and explore a developmental pitcher or another inexpensive player who addresses a clearer organizational need. That is a suggested negotiating objective, with no specific trade package established.

Keeping Meadows also has a strong argument. Affordable defense and injury protection matter, particularly for a team that struggled with depth. Trading him for a negligible return would accomplish little.

Detroit should nevertheless test the market. Clark’s presence reduces Meadows’ path to a starting job, while his age, defensive record, and remaining control give another club reasons to consider him. If his medical evaluation supports a return to competition and the offer improves the roster, Meadows is the most logical player to move.