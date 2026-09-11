Detroit Tigers Reveal Lineup for Friday's Series Opener vs. Rockies

The Detroit Tigers are rolling into the weekend with their heads held high, or as high as they can be, after taking two of three against the Minnesota Twins earlier this week. While the playoffs don't seem likely, the Tigers have a chance to rack up some wins as they welcome the Colorado Rockies into town.

Detroit enters the series with a 67-79 record, trying their hardest not to finish the season below .500. For the Rockies, they're one of Major League Baseball's worst teams this season, flirting with another 100+ loss season, entering the series with a 55-91 record.

At this point in the season, manager A.J. Hinch has begun relying on his young players rather than his veterans. Gleyber Torres, Javier Baez, and Spencer Torkelson have all seen time away from playing each inning of every game, as the front office looks at what they can build around for next season.

Players like Kevin McGonigle, Max Clark, and Hao-Yu Lee continue to get everyday at-bats, fighting for permanent spots on the roster. Each hitter in the Tigers lineup should be aggressive at the plate for this series, as the Rockies pitching staff isn't exactly the best on the mound.

Tigers Starting Lineup

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Riley Greene (31) bats against the Minnesota Twins. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Here's how the Tigers will lineup on Friday at Comerica Park, backing Framber Valdez on the mound.

1. 3B Kevin McGonigle

2. DH Gleyber Torres

3. 1B Colt Keith

4. LF Riley Greene

5. C Dillon Dingler

6. CF Max Clark

7. SS John Peck

8. RF Zach McKinstry

9. 2B Javier Baez

Valdez needs to figure out a way to perform better at Comerica Park. This season, he's allowed a 4.33 ERA in 72.2 innings while pitching at Comerica Park, and for a player who's taken over the "ace" role for the franchise in terms of experience, those numbers won't cut it.

If Valdez can keep the ball in the ballpark, which, funny enough, has been one of his biggest issues pitching in Detroit this season, when Comerica Park is known as a pitcher-friendly ballpark, the Tigers should have success against a Colorado team that just got swept by the New York Yankees.

One Player to Watch

Detroit Tigers third baseman Kevin McGonigle (7) celebrates batting a double. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tigers rookie Kevin McGonigle has started to see the ball better at the plate over the last few games, hitting two home runs in September already, both coming against the Twins. In his last seven games, the favorite to win AL Rookie of the Year is hitting .304 and has struck out as many times as he's walked (four).

The fielding has been iffy as of late for the young Tiger, some that's always an area to watch for McGonigle. He's capable of making stellar plays, but sometimes he'll make his first baseman work a little harder than they'd like.