How to Watch Tigers Series Opener vs Rays: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

The Detroit Tigers had one of the most brutal months imaginable. They won one series in May and posted a 6-22 record. Offensive inconsistencies, injuries, and blown saves highlighted the rough stretch. Their most recent series saw the Tigers get swept by the Chicago White Sox.

After a walk-off 4-3 defeat on Friday and a blowout 7-1 loss on Saturday, Detroit looked to salvage a win on Sunday. They led 1-0 after the first inning courtesy of an RBI double from Spencer Torkelson. Starting pitcher Keider Montero pitched a brilliant game, throwing six scoreless innings. Ultimately, a two-run seventh inning for the White Sox was all it took to end the Tigers' miserable month.

Detroit (22-38) will look to put May behind them and search for better results in June. They'll hit the road to take on the Tampa Bay Rays (36-20). Here is a rundown of Monday's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Tigers vs Rays

Detroit Tigers pitcher Ty Madden throws. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

TV: Detroit SportsNet

Radio: WXYT 97.1 FM

Pitching Matchup

Tigers: Ty Madden (0-0, 2.38 ERA) vs. Rays: Griffin Jax (1-3, 3.60 ERA)

With Casey Mize on the 15-day injured list, Madden will make his first start of the season. The 26-year-old is returning from the injured list with a right forearm contusion. He's made three appearances out of the bullpen, but has received a starter's workload. Against the Boston Red Sox, he pitched five scoreless innings and allowed four runs with seven strikeouts.

The bullpen should be pretty well rested, but they would like to see a solid start from Madden. He could be an important piece to the pitching staff for now.

On the opposing team, Jax was used out of the bullpen to begin the year, but has transitioned to a starter in May.

The move to a starter has worked quite well, as he posted a 1.93 ERA last month. Jax has a unique arsenal, as he throws a sweeper the most, along with a four-seam fastball, sinker, changeup, and curveball.

Tigers Injuries

Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize celebrates a double play. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

10-Day Injured List: INF/OF Javier Báez (right ankle sprain), INF Gleyber Torres (mild left oblique strain)

15-Day Injured List: RHP Casey Mize (right adductor inflammation), RHP Kenley Jansen (pelvic inflammation), RHP Burch Smith (right shoulder inflammation), LHP Tarik Skubal (loose body in left elbow)

60-Day Injured List: RHP Justin Verlander (left hip inflammation), RHP Jackson Jobe (June 2025 Tommy John surgery), LHP Brant Hurter (lumbar spine inflammation), LHP Bailey Horn (left elbow arthroscopy), RHP Reese Olson (right shoulder surgery), SS Trey Sweeney (right shoulder strain), OF Parker Meadows (concussion, fractured left radius bone in arm)