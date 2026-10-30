A Minor Trade That Could Pay Major Dividends for Tigers

The Detroit Tigers should explore a trade for Colorado Rockies left-hander Brennan Bernardino, with a secondary minor league pitching prospect as the proposed starting point.

That would be a modest offer for a specific job: helping A.J. Hinch protect leads before his preferred late-inning relievers entered the game.

The Tigers’ need to rebuild their bullpen requires several improvements. Adding an established closer would address one important assignment. Finding another effective middle reliever could make the entire group easier to manage.

Detroit could find that supporting piece in Bernardino, who finished 2026 with a 2.81 ERA across 74 appearances.

His production gave the Tigers a reason to inquire. The acquisition cost would determine whether the idea deserves to move beyond that conversation.

Bernardino Could Make Hinch’s Bullpen Decisions Easier

Colorado Rockies pitcher Brennan Bernardino. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to MLB’s final statistics, Bernardino struck out 49 batters and walked 15 in 64 innings.

Limiting free passes would be a useful skill for a relief corps seeking more dependable ways to navigate close games. Detroit could deploy him in the middle innings, against a suitable pocket of hitters or when another trusted reliever needed rest.

The Tigers already benefited from Tyler Holton’s flexibility. Another effective left-hander could give Hinch more freedom to choose when Holton’s particular skills would have the greatest impact.

That flexibility could matter across consecutive games. If Bernardino handled an inning that otherwise required Holton, Detroit might preserve an important option for the following afternoon.

The value would accumulate through those smaller decisions: another rested pitcher, a more favorable matchup and fewer occasions when Hinch had to turn to an uncertain option with a narrow lead.

There were limits to the projection. Bernardino’s strikeout total suggests that balls in play would remain an important part of his results. The Tigers would need to evaluate the quality of contact he allowed rather than assume his ERA would carry directly into another campaign.

Still, his combination of frequent appearances and limited walks supplied a practical foundation for a middle-relief role.

Detroit Should Keep the Prospect Cost Modest

Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Brennan Bernardino. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado acquired Bernardino from the Boston Red Sox last November for minor league outfielder Braiden Ward.

His productive year could strengthen the Rockies’ position in another negotiation. His remaining club control also gave them a reason to retain him rather than accept an ordinary offer.

Bernardino remained controllable through 2029, and MLB Trade Rumors projected a $1.6 million arbitration salary for 2027. That figure was an estimate, not an agreed contract.

For Detroit, the appeal would be adding useful relief work while preserving financial flexibility for other needs. For the Rockies, a potential incentive would be converting a reliever approaching his 35th birthday into younger pitching talent.

The Tigers should therefore begin with a prospect from their organizational depth. That would be an offer to test Colorado’s interest, with no assurance that the proposed return would satisfy the other side.

If the asking price reached Detroit’s leading prospects, the club should move on. Bernardino’s age and reliance on contact management made restraint important, even after an effective year.

At a modest acquisition cost, however, the potential payoff would extend beyond one pitcher’s statistics. Bernardino could help Hinch distribute assignments more effectively and keep stronger options available throughout a series.

Those improvements would give a small trade a meaningful place in the Tigers’ larger effort to return to contention.