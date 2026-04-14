Tigers Go Prep Route Again in Latest MLB Draft First-Round Mock

The Detroit Tigers have feasted on prep players in the first round of the MLB draft. And that doesn't include Kevin McGonigle.

The Tigers’ rookie sensation wasn’t a first-round pick when Detroit picked him out of Drexel Hill, Penn., in 2023. He was a competitive balance pick at No. 37 overall.

Since 2021, the Tigers have taken five prep players with their last six first-round picks, including two selections in 2025, one of which was a competitive balance pick. Baseball America (subscription required) expects the trend to continue in 2026.

Tigers 2026 MLB Mock Draft

A Detroit Tigers hat sits on top of a glove. | Raj Mehta-Imagn Images

The publication recently released its second mock draft for the upcoming first round and the Tigers have the No. 22 overall pick after making the playoffs and reaching the American League Division Series for the second straight year.

The publication has the Tigers taking shortstop Aiden Ruiz out of The Stony Brook School in New York. He’s played for Team USA’s Under-18 team and would be selected at a pick where his slot bonus would be $4.082 million. The Tigers have $9.165 million in bonus money to spend for the draft.

Baseball America’s scouts consider him to be the highest-ranked player from the northern half of the country. He’ll need a longer run to develop, unlike McGonigle.

“There are questions about his size and his ability to drive the baseball, but he has terrific contact skills from both sides of the plate,” the scout wrote.

Each of the Tigers’ first-round pick from 2016-22 have made their MLB debuts with the franchise. That includes pitcher Matt Manning in 2016 and pitcher Alex Faedo in 2017, both of which are no longer with the team.

Detroit’s first-round picks from 2018-22 have all made their MLB debuts with the Tigers and are still with the organization. That includes starting pitcher Casey Mize in 2018, outfielder Riley Greene in 2019, infielder Spencer Torkelson in 2020, pitcher Jackson Jobe in 2021 and infielder Jace Jung in 2022. Jobe is working back form Tommy John surgery and Jung is at Triple-A Toledo.

The Tigers’ 2023 first-round pick, outfielder Max Clark is at Toledo and is on the cups of a Major League call-up. Detroit’s 2024 selection, infielder Bryce Rainer, is back at Class-A Lakeland after an injury-marred 2025. Detroit’s two first-round picks last year, shortstop Jordan Yost and catcher Michael Oliveto, are beginning their first full season in the minors.