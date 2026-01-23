Two Ways the Tigers Can Become Legitimate Contenders Before Spring Training

The MLB offseason is slowly winding down, as we're a month away from spring training. Free agent acquisitions and trades have been ramping up over the last week, as teams begin to finalize their rosters for the 2026 season.

The Detroit Tigers have positioned themselves as one of the top teams in the American League over the last two seasons, but this winter, the front office has yet to make a big splash. Luckily, outside of the Chicago White Sox, the rest of the teams in the AL Central haven't made any significant moves either.

There is still some time left for the Tigers to make a move. These are two areas Detroit should address if it wishes to become a legitimate contender in the AL.

Tigers Need Another Starting Pitcher

Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal and catcher Dillion Dingler. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Zachary D. Rymer of bleacherreport.com, the Tigers could use some starting pitching depth. After Jack Flaherty opted in for next season, Detroit signed Drew Anderson to a one-year, $7 million deal.

With Tarik Skubal leading the rotation, they'll also have Casey Mize and Reese Olson to fill out the staff. Detroit finished in the middle of the pack in most major categories. While the starting pitching held strong in the postseason, they could use one more arm to solidify the depth.

Framber Valdez remains the best free agent starting pitcher on the market, but the Tigers are unlikely to reach his asking price, nor should they. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Lucas Giolito and Chris Bassitt are on the club's radar as potential signees.

Either pitcher would be a solid addition for Detroit. Giolito posted a 3.41 ERA in 26 starts for the Boston Red Sox last year, and Bassitt won 11 games for the Toronto Blue Jays. It may seem small, but it would go a long way to bring veteran experience into this pitching staff.

Tigers Could Use One More Bat

While Gleyber Torres' return to the Tigers is a welcome one, the front office has not made any additions to an offense that struggled mightily in the second half of the season. While many of their internal options could be due for a bounce-back year, it would not hurt to bring in extra offense.

Eugenio Suarez would bring a lot of power to the lineup, as he mashed 49 home runs with 118 RBIs last year. Suarez's high strikeout numbers would not help a team that finished top five in that category, but the slugging third baseman could contribute in bigger ways.

With Cody Bellinger off the board, that makes Harrison Bader one of the top outfielders available. He would bring high energy and instant production to Detroit. Currently, the Tigers would likely deploy Riley Greene, Parker Meadows, and Wenceel Perez in the outfield. Bringing in some offensive help could bode well for Detroit.

