Why the Tigers Could Revisit a Max Scherzer Reunion This Spring

The Detroit Tigers went into the month of February with fans questioning their will to win following what seemed, for the moment, like yet another quiet offseason in the Motor City.

Quickly though, the doom and gloom faded and was replaced by more excitement for a season than Detroit has seen in some time following a deal for Framber Valdez and a reunion with Justin Verlander to give the Tigers one of the more exciting rotations in baseball.

Though on paper the five-man rotation is full at the moment, perhaps Scott Harris could entertain another legendary Tigers reunion and get the band back together so to speak by bringing in another team legend to join the staff.

Would it be possible Detroit would consider teaming Verlander back up with Max Scherzer and signing the still available fellow future Hall of Famer?

Tigers Would Receive Massive Depth Boost by Signing Scherzer

It should be stated from the jump that a six-man rotation, which reduces the amount of starts Tarik Skubal gets, is likely not going to be something Detroit is in the business of. Scherzer, however, seems content to wait until after the start of the season to sign somewhere, and perhaps this could be the Tigers.

The unfortunate reality is that injuries are inevitable in pitching staffs, and last year, following a historic first month for the staff, that bug reared its ugly head and largely derailed things for the team as a whole the rest of the season.

Detroit could be staying in touch with Scherzer throughout the spring and if someone were to go down, the 41-year-old could be the first call they made. If a spot were to open up, a rotation that contains Skubal, Valdez, Verlander and Scherzer would be downright awesome for Tigers fans to see.

Scherzer proved in the postseason for the Toronto Blue Jays that he still has something left in the tank to potentially bring to Detroit.

Scherzer Can Still Get it Done at Highest Level

Scherzer made three starts in the playoffs and pitched to a 3.77 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with a record of 1-0 including a very impressive first 4.1 innings in Game 7 of the World Series.

Clearly, he can still perform on the highest stages and is someone who can slot into a big league rotation and give quality innings while also providing a massive veteran presence for a pitching staff that is still a bit unseasoned in terms of deep playoff experience.

The unfortunate reality is that for him to be a fit, the Tigers would likely have to lose one of their current pieces, but staying in touch and keeping the door open to the possibility would certainly be in Detroit's best interest.

With Verlander already back in the fold, Tigers fans are ready for an exciting and nostalgia-filled season. Adding Scherzer into the mix as well would bring the excitement to frenzy levels and have the entire city of Detroit buzzing.

