Projecting the Detroit Tigers’ 2027 Starting Rotation: Who’s In, Who’s Out?

The Detroit Tigers' starting rotation on paper in 2026 was one of the best in the American League. Led by Tarik Skubal, followed by Framber Valdez, Casey Mize, Jack Flaherty, and Justin Verlander, Detroit thought they compiled a rotation worthy of a deep playoff run.

However, the rotation quickly fell apart due to injuries. The only pitcher from the projected 2026 starting rotation who made 30+ starts for the franchise was Framber Valdez, who now serves as the Tigers' veteran in a rotation filled with young and hungry arms.

That said, here is a projection of how the rotation will look in 2027. Keep in mind, projections do not account for free agents the front office could sign, only players currently under contract with Detroit.

The Ace: Framber Valdez

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Framber Valdez (59) throws a pitch at Comerica Park. Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While some may not envision the rotation being led by Framber Valdez, he is the most expensive and the player with the most experience to lead the rotation in 2027. Signing a three-year, $115 million deal with the franchise ahead of spring training 2026, Valdez has a ton to prove in year two in the Motor City.

Valdez ended 2026 with a 4.03 ERA in 31 starts spanning 174 innings. It was his highest ERA since 2019 with the Houston Astros and his fewest innings pitched since 2021. Valdez will be the first to say the start to his Tigers tenure didn't go as expected, but there are still several reasons for optimism.

Down the stretch, Valdez pitched well for Detroit, posting a 3.86 ERA in August and a 1.93 ERA in September. Other than May and July, when Valdez posted a 5.93 ERA and a 7.13 ERA, he performed decently, collecting 16 quality starts.

No. 2 Troy Melton

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Troy Melton (52) pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays. Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Troy Melton's right-arm fatigue doesn't come back to hurt him this offseason, he could easily be the second man behind Valdez in 2027. Melton has all the tools to be an ace in MLB, so long as he stays healthy.

Melton posted a 2.76 ERA in 20 starts for Detroit in his second year in the big leagues and was easily the best pitcher in the rotation after Skubal was traded to the Dodgers. When Melton's healthy, he's one of the most dominant pitchers in the league, but the franchise must continue to monitor his lingering arm struggles.

No. 3 Jackson Jobe

Detroit Tigers pitcher Jackson Jobe (21) throws. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jackson Jobe has yet to pitch a full season in Major League Baseball, but seeing what he was able to give the Tigers down the stretch, he should easily be in the middle of the rotation. With the qualities to one day be the ace, Jobe has to prove he can make more than 10 starts a season for Detroit.

Jobe's triple-digit fastball is his best pitch, and so long as he develops a putaway pitch this offseason, 2027 could be the breakout season the Tigers have been waiting for since his debut in 2024.

Jobe concluded 2026 with nine starts, two quality starts, a 3.91 ERA in 46 innings and 51 strikeouts with a 1.17 WHIP. The numbers are improved from 2025, but they need to continue to improve for the next seasons ahead.

No. 4 Keider Montero

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Keider Montero (54) at Sutter Health Park. Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no doubt that Keider Montero's 2026 breakout campaign deserves a spot in the 2027 rotation. The Swiss Army knife came out of the bullpen, but Montero was one of the most clutch starting pitchers Detroit had in the summer.

His 3.48 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 155 innings and 107 strikeouts all marked career highs for the 26-year-old, and since Scott Harris is keen on developing players internally, it makes all the sense in the world to be back in the rotation for 2027.

No. 5 River Ryan

Detroit Tigers pitcher River Ryan pitches at Comerica Park. Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Reese Olson could round out the Tigers' rotation if he's healthy for the beginning of the season after missing all of 2026, River Ryan makes sense to get some starts in the back end. Ryan and Olson could rotate starts, or even share them, but both should have roles in the rotation if healthy.

Ryan made a strong statement in his small sample size with Detroit in September after rehabbing an injury, but it was clear that he didn't have his best stuff at the same time. The last rotational spot could be up in the air this offseason, with Ty Madden and Olson aiming for a bigger role next season.