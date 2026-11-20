The Detroit Tigers should prioritize Michael King if bringing back Tarik Skubal requires a long-term guarantee above $325 million. Pairing King with Clay Holmes could address more of Detroit’s rotation uncertainty while limiting its commitments beyond the next few seasons.

A Nov. 12 RealGM report, citing USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, said Skubal and agent Scott Boras were telling teams they wanted a long-term contract worth more than $325 million. That reported negotiating threshold leaves the length, annual salary and eventual guarantee unsettled.

Detroit has reasons to consider spreading its investment. Jackson Jobe, Troy Melton, and River Ryan enter the offseason with recent injury histories, leaving the Tigers with questions about how many dependable innings they can assemble around Framber Valdez.

King and Holmes Could Fill Two Rotation Jobs

San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel published these contract projections on Nov. 3. They provide a dated comparison point as negotiations continue.

Pitcher Projected Total Guarantee Average Annual Value Tarik Skubal Eight years, $352 million $44 million Michael King Three years, $79.5 million $26.5 million Clay Holmes Two years, $35 million $17.5 million

At those prices, King and Holmes would cost $114.5 million guaranteed with a combined $44 million annual value. The difference from Skubal’s projection is $237.5 million in future guarantees. Both approaches carry the same combined annual value, with the pair filling two rotation positions.

King would be the priority. He delivered a 3.21 ERA over 185 innings and 32 starts for San Diego in 2026, giving Detroit a pitcher capable of handling a prominent role alongside Valdez.

Holmes would fit behind them as a middle-of-the-rotation option. He posted a 3.29 ERA in 18 starts in 2026, though a broken fibula interrupted his season. McDaniel noted that Holmes generated ground balls at a 61% rate, making infield defense an important part of evaluating his fit.

This route carries its own health concerns. King threw only 73 innings in 2025 before rebounding, and Holmes would need to demonstrate that he can resume a full workload. Detroit would still need its younger starters and existing depth to contribute.

Detroit Must Count the Rest of the Roster

Former Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers have already added Emilio Pagan to a one-year, $11.5 million contract. Including that commitment, a King-Holmes-Pagán group would represent $126 million in total guarantees and $55.5 million in combined annual value.

Skubal and Pagan would total $363.5 million guaranteed at McDaniel’s Skubal projection, also with a combined $55.5 million in annual value. The shorter contracts offer Detroit more flexibility after 2028 and 2029, while adding another established starter immediately.

Those figures use the average annual value for comparison. Actual 2027 payroll depends on salary schedules, arbitration decisions, and the remaining roster. Drew Anderson’s exercised $10 million option also remains part of Detroit’s costs if additional starters push him toward a different role.

Skubal’s strongest argument is his ability to lead a postseason rotation. His 2.72 ERA in 2026 and two Cy Young Awards justify ranking him above either alternative in terms of talent. Detroit would be accepting a lower ceiling at the top of its rotation to obtain more established depth and shorter commitments.

Sonny Gray’s Nov. 18 agreement with Minnesota has already removed another veteran option. King should now be Detroit’s first call, with Holmes a complementary target if the budget permits. Higher demands from either pitcher, or a more favorable structure from Skubal’s camp, would require Detroit to revisit that order before committing.