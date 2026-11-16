Tigers Would Be Making a Mistake by Replacing Spencer Torkelson

The Detroit Tigers should tender Spencer Torkelson a contract by the Nov. 20 deadline and give him the first shot at everyday work in 2027. The 27-year-old still provides right-handed power, and Detroit already has an alternative if his contact or defense costs him starts again.

The free-agent market made that decision more pressing this weekend. Jake Bauers agreed to a four-year, $58 million deal with the Boston Red Sox, and the New York Post’s Mark W. Sanchez reported that the New York Mets contacted Ty France’s camp. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand suggested France as a possible Detroit fit in September. The reported contact came from New York.

What Detroit Would Pay to Upgrade First Base

San Diego Padres first baseman Ty France. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Torkelson hit .230/.331/.435 with 26 home runs in 2026. The power held up even as his strikeout rate rose from 26.0% to 31.7%, according to Statcast. His range also slipped to 12 outs below average at first base. Both trends help explain why his grip on the job loosened late in the year.

France offers the clearest upgrade. He hit .295/.363/.502 with 21 home runs for the San Diego Padres and recorded 15 defensive runs saved at first base. The question is how much of the offensive jump Detroit should pay for. Statcast put his expected slugging percentage at .421, well below his actual .502. MLB Trade Rumors projected two years and $32 million for France and a $7.7 million arbitration salary for Torkelson. At those estimates, France would cost more than twice as much annually and occupy first base for a second guaranteed year.

Nathaniel Lowe offers a plausible short-term option. The left-handed hitter batted .252/.317/.444 with 17 home runs in 126 games between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians. That production was close to Torkelson’s, and the Tigers already have a left-handed hitter in Colt Keith who can cover first base. Keeping Torkelson leaves Detroit more payroll flexibility to address its rotation depth.

How the Tigers Can Protect Against Another Slump

Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Give Torkelson regular starts and review the job by Memorial Day. If he is still striking out in roughly one of every three plate appearances and losing outs on ground balls within reach, A.J. Hinch should give Keith a larger share of the starts at first.

That gives Detroit time to evaluate Briceño at Triple-A Toledo, where he struck out 19 times in 51 at-bats after his promotion. He needs regular work there before the Tigers ask him to take over in the Majors.

A one-year deal for France near Torkelson’s projected salary would change the recommendation. His glove would justify revisiting the position at that price. At the projected multiyear cost, the Tigers should open with Torkelson and give themselves time to find out whether Briceño can earn the job.