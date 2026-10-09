Tigers Offense Could Be Looking To Upgrade at One Position This Offseason

If the Detroit Tigers do not want to be as embarrassed in 2027 as they were in 2026, then some great improvements need to be made in the coming months before Opening Day rolls around.

Now, almost everyone expects that multiple acquisitions will have to come to their pitching staff that is depleted in the starting rotation and in desperate need of a closer as well as another high-leverage arm to the bullpen.

Taking that into consideration, it wouldn't hurt to get another bat in the lineup that can help take some of the burden off of both Dillon Dingler and Kevin McGonigle, especially with the possibility of Gleyber Torres leaving.

The biggest hole that is currently open isn't with the infielders, but instead with the outfield that should house both Riley Greene and Kerry Carpenter when the first day of next season comes around. However, the two were the only ones to log more than seven homers.

Riley Greene CLOBBERS this ball 😳



The @Tigers hit double digits! pic.twitter.com/8ZTA3HvIOo — MLB (@MLB) September 19, 2026

At the least, the team is in need of some depth at the position, and one free agent should spark their interest for a couple of different reasons, as they need a veteran to take control of a very young hitting lineup, as well as some slug.

It also wouldn't hurt anything to have an elite defender out there, and four-time Gold Glove Award winner, Ian Happ, is set to become an unrestricted free agent when the World Series comes to an end.

Reasons Why Happ Makes Sense for the Tigers

Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) hits a single against the Marlins. Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, Max Clark will definitely take on a primary role in the outfield, but with Carpenter's injuries, as well as a sub-.700 OPS, it doesn't hurt to bring in someone with a lot of service time who has proven himself in the majors.

There is plenty to like about the 32-year-old who has been a key member of the Chicago Cubs since making his debut in 2017, and defense is a big part of that, especially his ability to be versatile as he has played significant time at both center and left.

Happ has been a primary left fielder, but has logged over 1,600 innings in center in the majors while also being entrusted at second and third base, and even a little at first. But his glove isn't all he brings to the lineup.

Over the last four seasons, Happ has logged a minimum of 20 home runs while also driving in a minimum of 68. He shows good plate discipline, which is highlighted by at least 80 drawn walks over that time.

IAN HAPP STARTS THE GAME WITH A BANG 💥



CUBS LEAD 3-0! pic.twitter.com/Dj0Fq10ot6 — MLB (@MLB) October 10, 2025

Then, one should also take into consideration the number of young players suiting up, between McGonigle, Clark, Carpenter, and Eduardo Valencia. Happ has been a member of a talented organization and knows what it takes to win.

The biggest priority this offseason is going to be signing elite pitching, but there is no reason that the front office should shy away from bringing in another weapon to the position players, especially someone with a glove like Happ's who can also provide quality at-bats day in and day out.