The First Free Agent Tigers Should Sign

The Detroit Tigers should make Sean Newcomb their first outside free-agent signing this offseason.

The 33-year-old left-hander offered a combination that could help address a persistent pitching problem: effective relief work and the flexibility to cover more than three outs.

For the Tigers, that made him a sensible early priority. A.J. Hinch needed more dependable options between his starting pitchers and the final inning, making bullpen help an important part of a realistic offseason improvement plan.

Detroit also had a reason to move decisively once negotiations with outside free agents opened. The current collective bargaining agreement expires Dec. 1, creating the possibility of an accelerated market before a potential lockout.

A work stoppage remained uncertain. Newcomb’s fit nevertheless gave the Tigers a concrete move to pursue during November.

Newcomb Could Help Hinch Protect More Than the Ninth Inning

Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Newcomb. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Newcomb finished 2026 with a 3.09 ERA and 84 strikeouts across 90.1 innings for the Chicago White Sox.

That workload mattered as much as his place on a list of available left-handers.

Detroit’s problems protecting leads extended beyond its closer. Improving the bullpen required better options throughout the game, including situations when a starter exited early or a preferred reliever needed rest.

The Tigers could use Newcomb to bridge those gaps. A productive two-inning span could eliminate the need to expose another pitcher while preserving options for the following game.

His starting experience and extended relief work supplied evidence that he could handle those assignments. That flexibility would give Hinch another way to navigate a difficult matchup or an unexpected pitching change.

For Detroit, the appeal would be adding a pitcher capable of handling important outs wherever the game demanded.

Newcomb wouldn't need a permanent inning designation to justify the signing. His usefulness could come from allowing the manager to make fewer compromises when the original pitching plan broke down.

An Early Agreement Would Still Require the Right Price

Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Newcomb. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Newcomb signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract with the White Sox last December. Another productive campaign could strengthen his position in negotiations, so the Tigers should not assume his previous salary represents his next asking price.

There were reasons to keep the commitment measured.

Newcomb turns 34 in June, and his finish served as a warning against treating his annual ERA as a guarantee. He allowed 12 earned runs in 12.1 innings in September, ending the month with an 8.76 ERA.

Detroit should evaluate that decline before making an offer. A short multi-year agreement would be a reasonable approach if the price reflected both his recent effectiveness and the uncertainty attached to veteran relievers.

The Tigers could also offer a clear explanation of his intended role: meaningful bullpen work with opportunities to cover multiple innings.

There was no guarantee Newcomb would accept an early proposal. The potential lockout created urgency for the organization without establishing his preferred timetable.

Still, Detroit had enough evidence to make him an early target. Signing Newcomb would address a defined need while leaving room to pursue additional help protecting leads.

The Tigers’ first move should make the next pitching decision easier for Hinch. Newcomb’s recent work suggested he could do exactly that.