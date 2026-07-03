The Tigers Minor League Speedster Using Stolen Bases to Fuel His Breakthrough

Speed has always had a place in Major League Baseball. But rules changes have allowed stealing bases to surge back into vogue.

The combination of the larger bases, pitch clock and pickoff rules have teams like the Detroit Tigers looking to run more. But change isn’t always fast. For instance, the Tigers’ leading base stealer entering this weekend’s action is rookie Kevin McGonigle, who only had 11. In fact, he’s the only player on the Major League roster with more than 10.

So Detroit needs players with speed who can run the bases. They need to be able to hit and field, too. Pinch-running only keeps someone on a Major League roster for so long. That’s why what Peyton Graham is doing at Double-A Erie is so intriguing. He’s exactly what the Tigers need long-term.

Peyton Graham, Speed Demon

Erie SeaWolves batter Peyton Graham. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Graham, who was selected by the Tigers in the second round of the 2022 MLB draft out of Oklahoma, has always been fast. He’s stole 20 bases in 100 games last season, his first season in the minors in which he played 100 games. That was apparently a springboard to what he’s doing now, which is incredible.

In 63 games he has 44 stolen bases. He leads the Eastern League in the category. In fact, scan the other full-season minor leagues and one will find that there are only two other players with at least 40 or more — Asbel Gonzalez and Kane Kepley in the High-A Midwest League and Ryan Wideman, who plays in the Class-A California League. He has 43. He’s the closest to Graham.

So why is the 25-year-old still at Erie? After all, he played for one of college baseball’s best programs at OU. It produces Major League talent year after year. Head coach Skip Johnson just led the Sooners to the Men’s College World Series title last month.

In a word, injuries. In 2023 and 2024 he couldn’t stay healthy. He only got to Erie for one game and batted around .200 those two seasons. He was able to steal at least 10 bases each season, but he only played in a combined 121 games.

Last year, the shortstop finally stayed healthy for most of the year. He played 100 games at High-A West Michigan, starting the season alongside McGonigle. He slashed .283/.366/.423 with seven home runs and 49 RBI. With regular playing time and health, he produced. He’s only gotten better in 2026.

With Erie he is slashing .296/.428/.435 with a career-best .865 OPS. He has four home runs and 32 RBI and is tracking toward career highs there. The speed also helps with extra base hits. He has 11 doubles and four triples. He’s one off the Eastern League lead in triples.

Graham isn’t MLB ready yet. But this is the closest he’s been and his speed is helping him to a breakthrough season.