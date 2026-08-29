Tigers Hope to Take Down Another Former Cy Young Winner With New Starting Lineup

The Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers went to battle in the series opener Friday night, with Tarik Skubal returning to Detroit for the first time since being traded to Los Angeles at the trade deadline. Unfortunately for the Tigers, they couldn't come away with the victory despite scoring the first run of the game.

Tiger fans got to experience what it's like to be without Skubal on their team, and it's safe to say it wasn't a fun sight. Skubal went six innings, allowing four hits, one run, and striking out seven. If there's any pride for Detroit, Skubal didn't earn the win against his former team.

But as baseball fans know, you have to move on from one game and get ready for the next. The Tigers don't have a cakewalk in game two of the series on Saturday, either, as they are tasked with facing former Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell.

Tigers Starting Lineup vs Snell

Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle walks off the field. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Here's how Tigers manager A.J. Hinch will set his lineup, looking to even the series and force a rubber match in the series finale on Sunday afternoon.

1. 2B Gleyber Torres

2. 3B Hao-Yu Lee

3. SS Kevin McGonigle

4. DH Dillon Dingler

5. C Eduardo Valencia

6. 1B Spencer Torkelson

7. RF Ben Malgeri

8. LF Javier Baez

9. CF Max Clark

Max Clark forced home the game's first run against Skubal on Friday, ripping an RBI triple to the left-field corner. While Detroit didn't end up winning the game, that was a big moment for Clark, showcasing how the future of this franchise can beat the past (even if it's driving in a run).

This Tigers team has been in a slump since outfielder Riley Greene was placed on the injured list, but instead of waiting for a hero on offense to return, another hero needs to step up. Gleyber Torres had solid at-bats in the series opener and has hit lefties well this season, which could work in his favor against Snell.

Most of the Detroit starters haven't had an at-bat against Snell in their careers, so it's a 50-50 on who will get the upper hand. In August, Snell has been dominant, pitching to a 1.00 ERA in 18 innings, allowing just two hits in back-to-back starts.

On the other side of things, Keider Montero gets the start. Montero has been what Detroit has needed several times this season when taking the mound. Navigating this Dodger lineup will be tough, but if one pitcher is up for the challenge, it's Montero.

One Player to Watch

Keep eyes on Hao-Yu Lee in game two. Lee is hitting .250 this season against left-handers and is in need of some production at the plate, having gone hitless for two straight games.